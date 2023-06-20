Daily brief: Air India confirms order to procure 470 aircraft from Boeing, Airbus; and all the latest news

Air India purchases 470 aircraft from Boeing, Airbus Tata-owned Air India on Tuesday firmed up its order to buy 250 Airbus aircraft and 220 new Boeing jets worth $70 billion. Tata-owned Air India on Tuesday firmed up its order to buy 250 Airbus aircraft and 220 new Boeing jets worth $70 billion.(PTI)

“Happy to share that we have signed purchase agreements with @Airbus and @BoeingAirplanes at Paris Air Show today to add 470 new aircraft to enhance our fleet strength! Air India is committed to playing its part in building New India”, Air India tweeted. Read more

SAFF Championship 2023: ‘Forget the rankings, Pakistan might be surprise of tournament,' says India coach Igor Stimac

“Traffic in Bengaluru is something special,” India coach Igor Stimac jokingly apologised to his counterparts – Nepal coach Vincenzo Alberto and Kuwait coach Rui Bento – who were seated for the press conference for the SAFF Championship 2023, which gets underway from Wednesday at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Read more

Lokesh Kanagaraj talks about future plans, says ‘I will do ten films and quit’; fans think it's 'quite gutsy of him'

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is currently busy with the shoot of Vijay’s upcoming Tamil film Leo, has opened up about his filmmaking plans in a new interview. Talking about his future plans, Lokesh has said that he doesn’t have big plans to make many films as he wants to 'quit' after doing ten films. Read more

Is your parenting style harming your kids mental health?

Parenting style plays a crucial role in shaping a child's mental health and overall well-being and different parenting styles have distinct effects on children's emotional development, self-esteem and resilience. Authoritative parenting, characterised by warmth, support and reasonable expectations, has been associated with positive mental health outcomes in children and this parenting style fosters a secure attachment, promotes open communication and encourages autonomy, leading to higher self-esteem and emotional regulation in children. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON