Daily brief: Centre admits Tejasvi Surya's involvement in emergency exit case, and all the latest news

‘Tejasvi accidentally opened emergency exit’: Aviation ministry tells parliament

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament (MP) Tejasvi Surya has been identified as the passenger who accidentally opened the emergency door of a flight in Chennai on December 10 last year as per a reply by the Civil Aviation Ministry in Lok Sabha. Read more

‘Don’t waste time sending…’: Mahua Moitra's fresh salvo at Adani in 'never met Ambani' tweet

Relentless in her attack against Adani Group over the stock manipulation allegations, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday said she was just “anti-market manipulation” and was not being “funded by Reliance". Read more

Things that matter in building a relationship: Therapist shares tips

A relationship is built on the base of a lot of things. From loyalty to trust to the friendship that two people share, to the ease of communication with each other, a relationship takes a lot of ingredients to become a great and safe space for two people. Read more

Deepika Padukone’s oversized trench coat is the ultimate airport fashion goal

Deepika Padukone is an absolute fashionista. The actor is mostly known for her airport looks – Deepika is the queen of airport fashion and for all the right reasons. Read more

Cummins after India off to dominating start in 1st Test at Nagpur

Australia didn't have the best start to their tour of India as they were bowled out for 177 runs in the first Test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Thursday. Read more

