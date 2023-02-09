‘Don’t waste time sending…’: Mahua Moitra's fresh salvo at Adani in 'never met Ambani' tweet

Relentless in her attack against Adani Group over the stock manipulation allegations, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday said she was just “anti-market manipulation” and was not being “funded by Reliance".

In a tweet directed towards the beleaguered billionaire, Moitra said, “Oh & [by the way] Mr. Adani, Sir - don’t waste time sending all your Delhi stooges behind me .”

“I am NOT being funded by Reliance. Never met any Ambani, junior or senior in my life. Nor their employees,” she added. “Hard as you may find to believe, some of us are simply anti-market manipulation.”

The fiery Lok Sabha member has been aggressive on the ongoing controversy surrounding Gautam Adani and has expressed her “only regret” that the Opposition was not aggressive enough to bring up the "Adani scandal" a little earlier in 2021-22.

“I want to talk about the most famous person in India today... Unfortunately for this house, it is not the honourable Prime Minister. It is a man whose name starts with an “a” and ends with an “i, and no, it is not Advani. For the purposes of this speech, let me just call him Mr A and his group the A Company,” she said during her parliamentary intervention in Lok Sabha during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

Mahua Moitra recently wrote a fresh missive to SEBI asking about the status of its investigation into Adani Group.

Opposition parties have been demanding a probe into allegations of fraud levelled against the Adani Group by American research firm, Hindenburg. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on used the discussion on the President’s address to attack the Centre over the sharp rise in the fortunes of the Adani Group, linking State foreign visits to global gains made by the tycoon, even as treasury benches hit back, asking for proof and blaming the Congress for past scams.

