Daily brief: IMD says Monsoon rains over central, north India likely to pick up by June 15, and all the latest news

IMD says monsoon rains over central, north India may pick up steam by June 15

The much-awaited monsoon rains are expected to pick up by June 15 and the spell is likely to cover central India and the northern plains of the country," the head of the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) told news agency Reuters on Wednesday. Read more

Hyderabad cops get 3-day custody of prime suspect in minor’s gang rape case

A magistrate’s court at Hyderabad’s Nampally criminal court complex on Wednesday gave the police three days to interrogate the prime suspect in the May 28 gang rape of a 16-year-old girl. The court allowed the police to take custody of the prime suspect, Saduddin Malik (18) at 10am on Thursday. Read more

To fix energy crisis, Pak shortens work week, bans weddings after 10pm. Check other steps

Pakistan is fighting an energy crisis and its people have experienced hours-long power cuts over the past month. More than one factor has been seen as contributing to the current situation – including soaring global fuel prices, local currency hitting record lows (against the dollar), and rising temperature leading to increasing power demand – and forcing the Shehbaz Sharif-led administration to take energy-saving measures to help the country. Read more

Black Adam trailer: Watch Dwayne Johnson in action as he changes 'hierarchy of power in the DC universe’

Dwayne Johnson unveiled the first official trailer for Black Adam on Wednesday. In the over two-minute trailer, also shared by Warner Bros. and DC Comics, the actor is seen as the titular DC Comics villain. Read more

KL Rahul ruled out of India vs South Africa T20I series, Rishabh Pant to lead

KL Rahul, India's stand-in captain for the five-match T20I series against South Africa, has been ruled out due to a groin injury. The development takes place a day before the series opener in New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday, and in Rahul's absence, Rishabh Pant will be leading the team. Read more

