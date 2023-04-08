Home / India News / Daily brief: Kiren Rijiju's car meets with accident, none hurt; and all the latest news

Daily brief: Kiren Rijiju's car meets with accident, none hurt; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 08, 2023 09:01 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju's car meets with accident | VIDEO

Union minister Kiren Rijiju. (PTI)
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju's car met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday. The accident took place while the minister was on his way to Srinagar by road. Ramban Police informed that no one was injured in the accident. Read more

David Warner shatters Virat Kohli's glorious record to script IPL history in RR vs DC tie

Delhi Capitals may not have had the perfect start to the IPL 2023, losing both their first two matches, including the one on return to home venue at Arun Jaitley Stadium, and presently struggling in the tie against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, but skipper David Warner has been in sublime form. On Saturday, he reached his second half-century score in three matches and en route shattered a glorious record of Virat Kohli while scripting IPL history. Read more

Vivek Agnihotri tweets against period show cliches 'kotha, curly hair, trams' but doesn't name Jubilee

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is seemingly taking potshots at Vikramaditya Motwane's Jubilee in his latest tweet. The recently released show stars Aparshakti Khurana, Sidhant Gupta, Aditi Rao Hydari and others and is based in 1950s Mumbai. Read more

Malaika Arora’s black gown is the weekend party mood we need

Malaika Arora’s sense of sartorial fashion is loved and adored by her fans for all the right reasons. From acing casual attire to showing us how to deck up perfectly for festive evenings, to slaying red carpet looks for every awards ceremony, Malaika can do it all. Read more

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha congratulates her for Padma Award

Raveena Tandon was conferred with fourth highest civilian award Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu on April 5. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
Sign out