Daily brief: EAM Jaishankar says India-China relations not normal, and all the latest news

‘India-China relations not normal’: Jaishankar on meet with Chinese counterpart Qin Gang External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday said the India-China relations are not normal and cannot be normal if peace and tranquillity along the border areas are disturbed. Read More External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Foreign Minister of China Qin Gang at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Goa(PTI)

Queen Elizabeth believed Meghan Markle is ‘evil’ and ‘complete catastrophe’

Late monarch and Prince Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II regretted that her grandson Prince Harry met Meghan Markle, a report claimed. The Queen thought Meghan Markle was “evil” and Harry and Meghan's courtship was a “complete catastrophe,” a source close to the royals told the Spectator. Read More

Love Again Twitter review: Fans call it ‘best rom-com’ after a long time, but shirtless Sam Heughan steals the show

Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan's romantic-comedy Love Again released in US theatres on Friday and things are looking good for them. Directed and penned by by James C Strouse, the movie also marks the acting debut of singer Celine Dion. Read More

Is conjunctivitis or pink eye the new symptom of Covid variant Arcturus? What experts say

An ocular manifestation of Covid-19, conjunctivitis or pink eye has been listed among the many symptoms of the viral disease since the pandemic began. However, very few people had encountered this rare symptoms of Covid-19 in the earlier waves. Read More

Babar Azam shatters Kohli, Hashim Amla's feat to script blistering ODI world record during PAK vs NZ

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has shown unreal consistency in ODI cricket over the last two years. Since July 2021, in 16 innings, he has scored well over 1000 runs with 13 fifty-plus knocks which includes four hundreds. Read More

