Daily brief: ‘Real fight with Modi, not Savarkar’, Sharad Pawar tells Rahul Gandhi; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Mar 28, 2023 09:06 PM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

Sharad Pawar tells Rahul Gandhi Savarkar was not RSS; real fight with Modi, BJP

Sharad Pawar told the Congress that commenting on Savarkar won't help the party in Maharashtra as Savarkar is a revered figure in Maharahstra.
Sharad Pawar told the Congress that commenting on Savarkar won't help the party in Maharashtra as Savarkar is a revered figure in Maharahstra.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar is believed to have had a word with Rahul Gandhi on Monday in the meeting of the opposition leaders convened by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in which Pawar apparently told Rahul Gandhi that the real fight is with the BJP and Narendra Modi. Read more

Poster war continues, AAP to display signs against PM Modi across country

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to step up its attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by displaying posters across the country on March 30. Read more

CSK handed Ben Stokes blow days before opening IPL 2023 match against GT

England Test captain Ben Stokes will be playing as a specialist batter for Chennai Super Kings in the early part of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), batting coach Michael Hussey has said. Stokes has been suffering from a knee injury which had earlier put doubts over whether he will be able to take part in the league this season at all. Read more

Priyanka Chopra says she was in ‘tumultuous’ relationship when Nick Jonas first texted: 'Didn’t want to engage as much'

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently revealed she was approached by her husband-singer Nick Jonas in 2016 while she was already in a complicated relationship. Read more

Batsmen who hit six sixes in an over

Click here to see the list of batsmen who hit six sixes in an over.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

