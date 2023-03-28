Poster war continues, AAP to display signs against PM Modi across country

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to step up its attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by displaying posters across the country on March 30. The posters will be printed in 11 languages, the party's AAP chief and environment minister told the news agency PTI. AAP's 'Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao' campaign

“All state units of the party have been asked to paste posters in their respective states. The posters have been printed in 11 languages,” Rai said.

This comes after a poster war unfolded in the national capital last week after thousands of‘Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao’ (remove Modi, save the country) posters appeared on walls and electricity poles. In a massive operation, the Delhi police removed all the posters and arrested six people - including two owners of a printing press.

In retaliation, similar posters saying ‘Kejriwal Hatao, Delhi Bachao’ (remove Kejriwal, save Delhi) were pasted across Delhi - allegedly by the BJP.

Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the PM Modi-led dispensation over the arrests made by the Delhi police. "What's going on? In the last 24 hours, six people have been arrested. There is one printer and other six poor people who were putting up posters. Our country's PM is behind the arrest of one printer and the other six people. Is the PM's health ok?" he said.

On posters against him, Kejriwal said that he has “no objection”. In a democracy, the public has every right to express their views in favour of or against their leader. Those who put up posters against me should not be arrested", he added.

(With inputs from PTI)