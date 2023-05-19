Home / India News / Daily brief: Sailor Abhilash Tomy accorded hero’s welcome by Indian Navy, and all the latest news

Daily brief: Sailor Abhilash Tomy accorded hero's welcome by Indian Navy, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 19, 2023 08:56 PM IST

Golden Globe Race: Indian Navy host reception for champion sailor Abhilash Tomy

The Indian Navy on Friday rolled out the red carpet for champion sailor Commander Abhilash Tomy (retd), who finished second in the enormously challenging solo and non-stop circumnavigation race, 2022 Golden Globe Race (GGR); with top admirals attending a reception hosted in his honour. Read here

Quad leaders to meet tomorrow in Hiroshima, White House confirms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the third in-person Quad meeting with US President Joe Biden, Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese and Japan's Fumio Kishida on Saturday in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, which is also hosting the G7 summit. Read here

Gavaskar brilliantly explains why India selectors should immediately pick Yashasvi: ‘There will always be doubt…’

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been impressive for the Rajasthan Royals in the 2023 season, having scored 575 runs in 13 matches so far. Read here

What will happen to 2000 notes after September 30?

Clarifying the possible confusion regarding the status of the 2000 banknotes, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has confirmed that the high-denomination notes will maintain their legal tender status even after September 30, 2023. Read here

Aiming for weight loss? Ditch fad diet trends! Adopt these 5 ways to practice mindful eating

This May, celebrate body acceptance and body shape diversity by adopting these 5 ways to practice mindful eating instead of aiming to lose weight with fad diet. Read here

Jr NTR's NTR 30 titled Devara, actor looks fierce in first look poster ahead of birthday

Jr NTR's next Telugu film is titled Devara. The first look poster featuring the actor was released a day before his birthday on May 20. Read here

