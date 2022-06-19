Daily brief: SpiceJet lauds pilots of its Patna-Delhi flight, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘We’re proud of them': SpiceJet lauds pilots of its Patna-Delhi flight

A senior SpiceJet official lauded the pilots of the airline's Patna-Delhi flight which, on Sunday, made emergency landing at the Patna airport after one of the aircraft's engines caught fire shortly after take-off for the national capital. Read more

Agnipath protest: 805 booked, 148 FIRs lodged for creating chaos in Bihar

Taking serious exception to the violent protests against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme, the police have lodged 148 first information reports (FIRs) and arrested 805 young men on charges of creating chaos and damaging public and private property over the past three days. Read more

'That wasn't the plan': Dravid comes up with hilarious response to working with 'lot of captains' as India head coach

Team India produced a stunning comeback in the T20I series against South Africa, leveling the series 2-2 after losing the first two games. India had beaten the Proteas by 48 runs in Vizag, and then put out a dominant shift in Rajkot to register an 82-run victory. The Rishabh Pant-led side will be aiming to clinch the series when it takes on the South African side in the final game of the series in Bengaluru. Read more

Dalip Tahil says Ramesh Sippy's Buniyaad changed his life: 'My mom used to watch show and start crying'

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil opened up on how the television show Buniyaad 'changed' his life; he termed it a 'game changer'. In a new interview, Dalip took a trip down memory lane, and recalled how his mother would watch the show, and cry, as it had similarities with their own lives. He also spoke about how during his initial acting days, he wanted to quit the profession. The actor said that though he never wanted to give up, at times he 'questioned the kind of work' he did. Read more

International Yoga Day 2022: Can CBD enhance your Yoga experience? Here's what experts say

International Yoga Day 2022: One of the latest Yoga trends that is gaining popularity in many parts of the world is CBD (cannabidiol) Yoga. From enhancing the Yoga experience, relieving body pain, stress and anxiety, experts say the application of CBD-based products could also help those who have chronic pain and mobility issues. It is also said to relax the mind which helps one reap more benefits of the ancient practice. Read more