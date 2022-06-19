'That wasn't the plan': Dravid comes up with hilarious response to working with 'lot of captains' as India head coach

Team India produced a stunning comeback in the T20I series against South Africa, leveling the series 2-2 after losing the first two games. India had beaten the Proteas by 48 runs in Vizag, and then put out a dominant shift in Rajkot to register an 82-run victory. The Rishabh Pant-led side will be aiming to clinch the series when it takes on the South African side in the final game of the series in Bengaluru.

Also read: Watch: Rishabh Pant's priceless reaction after losing his fifth toss in a row in Bengaluru T20I against South Africa

Ahead of the game, India's head coach Rahul Dravid spoke about his time in the team, and poked fun over working with too many captains in the side. Since Dravid joined the side as head coach, India had five different skippers (Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant).

“It's been good fun. It's been challenging as well. We probably had about 6 (5) captains in the last eight months to work with, that wasn't the plan! But yes, that's just the nature of the game with the pandemic, and the number of matches that we are playing. Managing the squad, the workload, and the changes in captaincy as well.. it meant I had to work with quite a few people,” Dravid said on Star Sports.

However, Dravid also insisted that it allowed the team management to encourage leadership in the side. Furthermore, the head coach also looked at his time in the role so far.

“It's just good that a lot of players have got opportunites to lead, for us to create more leaders in the group. As a group, we are constantly learning and improving, playing better. We had opportunity to try out a lot of different people,” said Dravid.

“When I look back at the 8 months, South Africa was a bit of a disappointment, going 1-0 up and then losing the series, especially with the WTC cycle. Our white ball cricket was pretty good, we were able to come back from there. Even in thsi series, we didn't have some main players but we fought back, that shows the character of the team and the quality and the depth that we have.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON