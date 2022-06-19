Watch: Rishabh Pant's priceless reaction after losing his fifth toss in a row in Bengaluru T20I against South Africa

Team India captain Rishabh Pant lost his fifth toss in a row during the T20I series against South Africa in the deciding game in Bengaluru. South Africa, led by step-in captain Keshav Maharaj, opted to bowl after winning the toss at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The series is currently level at 2-2 with Team India making a strong return in the series after losing the first two matches in Delhi and Cuttack.

The side had registered a 48-run victory against the visitors in Vizag before putting out an all-out dominating performance in the last T20I in Rajkot, registering an 82-run win.

However, toss is the one thing that has averted new captain Rishabh Pant. As he lost the toss again, he had a priceless reaction:

Watch:

India have gone with an unchanged XI in the fifth T20I of the series; the side made no changes across all the five matches of the series. South Africa, however, endured a setback in the game as their skipper Temba Bavuma was ruled out due to a wrist injury he sustained in the previous game. In his absence, Keshav Maharaj is leading the side.

Eyes will be on Rishabh Pant's batting too, as the Indian skipper has failed to make a mark in the four games so far. Pant has scored only 57 runs in the series so far, and will be aiming to make the final opportunity count as India eye a win to secure a first-ever T20I series victory against the Proteas on home soil.

Following the series against South Africa, the Indian T20I team will travel to Ireland for two T20Is against the side. While Pant will be with the Indian Test team for the fifth match of last year's series against England, all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be leading the side in his absence.

