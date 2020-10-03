Dalit woman dies by suicide in Madhya Pradesh, kin allege police inaction on rape complaint

india

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 07:11 IST

A 32-year-old Dalit woman, who was allegedly raped on September 28, died by suicide in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district on Friday. The victim’s family has accused the police of harassment and alleged that their complaint was not lodged.

On Friday, assistant sub-inspector Mishrilal Kodapa of Gotitoriya police outpost under Chichli police station was suspended for laxity in duty, said Gadarwara Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) S R Yadav.

Director general of police (DGP), Madhya Pradesh, Vivek Johri, said: “An FIR has also been lodged against the ASI of police for his alleged refusal to lodge the FIR.” Mishrilal Kodapa was arrested under section 166A of IPC, but was later granted bail, said a police officer from Chichli police station. Of the three persons booked for gang rape, two have been arrested. One of the two booked for abetment to suicide has been arrested.

The woman’s husband said, “My wife was in an agriculture field to cut grass for cattle when the accused gang-raped her on September 28... I went to Gotitoria police outpost to lodge the FIR at the night itself. The police personnel took the complaint, but didn’t lodge the FIR. They told me that a medical examination will be conducted next day.”

“When we went to the police outpost the next day the report was not lodged again. Fed up, we went to Chichli police station...but police personnel lodged my elder brother and I in the lock-up and abused my wife. Mortified... she committed suicide today.” The sub-divisional officer of police Seetaram Yadav said, “ The woman and her husband did lodge the complaint but their complaint was vague.”

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918; Fortis Helpline 24x7, 16 languages: 8376804102)