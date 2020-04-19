Dashboard of CoronaWarriors employed in India’s fight against Covid-19 goes live

india

Apr 19, 2020

The union government on Saturday launched an online data pool of critical human resource employed for combating and containing Covid-19 across the country. The dashboard mentions the exact number of professionals from various disciplines, departments and sections available in each state and every district. This online data pool includes a break up of doctors, nurses and other health care professionals, volunteers from different organisations, ex-servicemen etc deployed on the ground level as a ready reckoner for administrators in states, districts or municipalities.

A broad look at the data shows that a total of 927,000 MBBS doctors have been roped in for the containment efforts. 153,656 MBBS students and 2.17 lakh dentists have also been drafted in. Services of close to 17.5 lakh nurses and 11.25 lakh pharmacists and 8.32 lakh AYUSH professionals have also been listed.

The information has been uploaded on a dashboard has been made available to states. The dashboard is being referred to as the master database carrying details of healthcare professionals and volunteers apart from the contact details of the nodal officers. It will be updated regularly.

According to the dashboard, at present roughly 1.8 lakh Ex-Servicemen, 14.86 lakh members of NYKS (Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan) 13.67 lakh NSS (National Service Scheme) members, 46175 NCC (National Cadet Corps) members and 43,736 lab volunteers are assisting in various aspects of containment efforts led at the state and the district level.

Centre has told states that the dashboard can be used by various authorities to prepare crisis management or contingency plans in coordination with nodal officers for each group.

The dashboard also contains details of the deployment of grass roots health care professionals like from PMKVY or Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (1.08 lakh), trained healthcare workers under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission or DAY NULM (45,385), trained workers under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana or DDU GKY (43,944) Psycho Social Care workers (1.16 lakh), ASHAA workers (10.07 lakh) Anganwadi workers (25.43 lakhs), Gram Rozgar Sewaks (1.73 lakhs) Veterinary doctors and Para Vets (83,256), Panchayat Secretaries (2.37 lakhs)

This database can also be used to utilise the services of volunteers for enforcing social distancing at banks, ration shops, mandis and for providing help to elderly, people with special abilities and orphanages, said a government communication.

This will also help States/UTs to move human resources from one location to the other for their utilization, it added.

The database also lists all hospitals and other medical centres that have been added to the network to fight Coved-19 infections. It includes 201 CPSEs hospitals, 49 ESIC hospitals, 50 Railway hospitals, 13 Defence hospitals, 12 port hospitals.

The government of India has constituted 11 empowered groups to formulate plans and provide solutions to address the challenges of Covid-19 outbreak in the country. The empowered group-4 headed by Dr Panda, Secretary, MSME has been mandated with identification of human resources for various Covid related activities along with necessary capacity building for them.

The dashboard could be accessed at https://covidwarriors.gov.in