Days after Delhi violence, Kisan Mahapanchayat calls off protest at Shahjahanpur border
Kisan Mahapanchayat leader Rampal Jat announced on Thursday that members of his organisation will vacate the Shahjahanpur site in Alwar on the Rajasthan-Haryana border where they were sitting in protest for nearly two months, following the Republic Day violence.
This comes a day after Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan and the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) withdrew from the agitation at the borders of Delhi.
Rampal Jat, national president, Kisan Mahapanchayat also said that they are withdrawing from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella union of over 40 farmer groups.
"The January 26 incident has given a big jolt to farmers' agitation which has been going on for around two months. The person who took responsibility for the Red Fort incident, has not been arrested even after 48 hours. This indicates that it is a government conspiracy and it should be probed... Our agitation which began on December 2 will end and we will vacate the protest site at Shahjahanpur," Jat said.
Also Read | Red Fort breach: Fresh video show hundreds inside, tractors running amok
"The violence took place due to failure of the intelligence department, administration, police, along with farmers' leadership. We are hurt by this," he added.
Rampal Jat also said that Kisan Mahapanchayat will take out 'Kisan Adhikar Yatra' on farmers' issues across Rajasthan.
"Rajasthan members of the Kisan Mahapanchayat have decided that we will take out 'Kisan Adhikar Yatra' in Rajasthan and strengthen the agitation. We had disassociated ourselves from Samyukt Kisan Morcha on January 21 but were supporting the protest. Now, we will extend issue-based support to them," he said.
Nineteen people have been arrested so far and at least 33 FIRs have been registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor march on Tuesday, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava had said on Wednesday adding that 394 police personnel sustained injuries in the violence and several of them are still admitted to hospitals.
Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the protestors.
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India continues to remain engaged with US at all levels: MEA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Phone call planned between Jaishankar and Blinken to discuss bilateral ties: MEA
- On Wednesday, the new US administration began its formal contacts with India’s top leadership as secretary of defence Lloyd Austin and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan reached out to their counterparts Rajnath Singh and Ajit Doval to discuss defence cooperation and the Indo-Pacific region.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gita Gopinath cautions against tightening of policy support amid pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal CM Mamata meets Hindi-speaking people, urges them to elect TMC
- Banerjee’s move was described as significant by party leaders since she has branded the BJP’s central leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minster Amit Shah, both of whom hail from Gujarat, as “outsiders”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
44 vials of Covid vaccine go waste in UP’s Sambhal
- Covid vaccine vials are kept at a certain temperature and they get wasted if the temperature goes below the prescribed level.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All you need to know about Maharashtra-Karnataka border row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Economic Forum launches Global artificial intelligence alliance
- It brings together over 100 leading companies, governments, international organisations, non-profits and academics united in their commitment to maximising AI's societal benefits while minimising its risks, the WEF said in a release.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED books Amazon to probe alleged FEMA, FDI violations
- In a judgment last month, the Delhi High Court said that Amazon appeared to have indirectly obtained control of Future Retail's Big Bazaar without the government’s approval.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
15 more detained in connection with Republic Day violence in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Red Fort saw 'irreplaceable' damage, historic brass urns missing: Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Microsoft launches Taj Mahal inspired engineering hub in Noida
- The IDC is said to be inspired by the Taj Mahal. Microsoft said that its design will amalgamate the company's technological prowess with locally sourced materials. It will feature artworks by local artisans and incorporate features of the Taj, like vaulted doorways, marble inlays and domes, arches.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kisan Mahapanchayat calls off protest at Shahjahanpur border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 Assam villagers killed in firing at Busu Dima festival
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India said to forecast 11% growth buoyed by Covid-19 vaccine roll out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nagaland chief secretary Temjen Toy dies after battle with cancer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox