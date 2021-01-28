Video shows hundreds inside Red Fort, protestors running amok with tractor
Hundreds climbing to reach Red Fort's ramparts, protesters atop horses and tractors running amok among people as Delhi Police is pushed inside the fort's periphery after facing the brute force. These are some of the visuals that have surfaced after an amateur video of the violence on Republic Day was posted by news agency ANI.
The authenticity of the video has not been verified.
In the first seven seconds, people who have climbed atop the gallery of the fort are seen near the flag. After that, the visuals show hundreds of people storming and filling the inside premises of the fort. A protester atop a horse is also seen inside the fort, as hundreds behind him are seen rushing to get to the top of the fort.
Also read | From farm to fist: Rampage at Red Fort’s ramparts
In the third part of the video, the protesters on a tractor are seen driving amok in a crowd and wielding sticks, and injuring people around.
The protesters on the tractor are seen repeatedly ramming a police vehicle that had already been overturned. Others are seen trashing other police vehicles, the windows of offices on the premises of Red Fort.
The unfolding of violent clashes in the Mughal-era fort forced authorities to shut down the monument till January 31 to take stock of the damages.
Several visuals after the Republic Day have shown thousands of protesters clashing with police in central Delhi before reaching the iconic Red Fort, even as the farmer leaders had called on protesters to stay peaceful, warning that any violence could hurt their cause.
Also read: A wall of security around Red Fort as dust of violence settles
Officials said the protesters inflicted extensive damage at the monument - at least three finials placed atop the rampart domes went missing, the ticket counter was vandalised and window panes were shattered, toilets were broken, air conditioners were damaged, entrance to the fort was defaced, the stone boards were uprooted, staff rooms were vandalised, railings and stairs were defaced, a police van was smashed and toppled and CCTV cameras installed within the fort were crushed.
At least 22 police personnel have been identified to have been injured at the Red Fort clashes alone. The police haven’t been able to pinpoint the location in the cases of each of the 85 police personnel officially identified as injured in the clashes. But a senior police officer who didn’t want to be identified said that the count of personnel injured at Red Fort is only climbing by the hour. “It could run into several dozens,” said the officer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India said to forecast 11% growth buoyed by Covid-19 vaccine roll out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nagaland chief secretary Temjen Toy dies after battle with cancer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala announces new curbs as Covid-19 cases continue to surge
- On Thursday, the state reported 5771 cases with a test positivity rate (TPR) of 9.87. The active case load is 72,392 and it reported 19 deaths taking the death toll to 3682. Almost 45 per cent of fresh cases of the country are from Kerala.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No offs, could be annual event: CJI on Supreme Court's inaugural sitting anniv
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video shows hundreds inside Red Fort, protestors running amok with tractor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP slams opposition for decision to boycott President's address to Parliament
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day violence: Protesters snatched magazines from constables, says FIR
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal Assembly demands repeal of farm laws, Mamata Banerjee taunts BJP
- The resolution in the Assembly also extended support to the protesting farmers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Cong-Left to share seats for Bengal polls
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Border row: Maharashtra government releases old documentary to make its case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi riots: Court dismisses bail pleas of Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal
- Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said in a case of conspiracy of such a large scale, not having a video was not so vital as generally conspiracy, by its very nature, is hatched in secrecy and not having videos of such a conspiracy was obvious rather than doubtful.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC expresses displeasure over Centre's affidavit in civil services exam matter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With 1.9 lakh job vacancies, Telangana govt is working at 61% of total strength
- According to the pay revision committee's report, Telangana was also lagging behind in terms of population-workforce ratio, compared to many other states.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 or border challenge, India capable on every front: PM Modi
- In his customary address at the National Cadet Corps rally, the PM said whether it was the protective cover of the vaccine or dealing with those who challenge India, the country was capable on every front.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong, Left agree to share 193 seats in Bengal assembly, to hold talks on rest
- On December 24, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) formally approved a tie-up with the Left parties in Bengal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox