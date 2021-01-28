Video shows hundreds inside Red Fort, protestors running amok with tractor

Hundreds climbing to reach Red Fort's ramparts, protesters atop horses and tractors running amok among people as Delhi Police is pushed inside the fort's periphery after facing the brute force. These are some of the visuals that have surfaced after an amateur video of the violence on Republic Day was posted by news agency ANI.

The authenticity of the video has not been verified.

#WATCH: More amateur video clips emerge showing violence and vandalism at Delhi's Red Fort on 26th January. pic.twitter.com/BkRE7Qvl6t — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2021





In the first seven seconds, people who have climbed atop the gallery of the fort are seen near the flag. After that, the visuals show hundreds of people storming and filling the inside premises of the fort. A protester atop a horse is also seen inside the fort, as hundreds behind him are seen rushing to get to the top of the fort.

In the third part of the video, the protesters on a tractor are seen driving amok in a crowd and wielding sticks, and injuring people around.

The protesters on the tractor are seen repeatedly ramming a police vehicle that had already been overturned. Others are seen trashing other police vehicles, the windows of offices on the premises of Red Fort.

The unfolding of violent clashes in the Mughal-era fort forced authorities to shut down the monument till January 31 to take stock of the damages.

Several visuals after the Republic Day have shown thousands of protesters clashing with police in central Delhi before reaching the iconic Red Fort, even as the farmer leaders had called on protesters to stay peaceful, warning that any violence could hurt their cause.

Officials said the protesters inflicted extensive damage at the monument - at least three finials placed atop the rampart domes went missing, the ticket counter was vandalised and window panes were shattered, toilets were broken, air conditioners were damaged, entrance to the fort was defaced, the stone boards were uprooted, staff rooms were vandalised, railings and stairs were defaced, a police van was smashed and toppled and CCTV cameras installed within the fort were crushed.

At least 22 police personnel have been identified to have been injured at the Red Fort clashes alone. The police haven’t been able to pinpoint the location in the cases of each of the 85 police personnel officially identified as injured in the clashes. But a senior police officer who didn’t want to be identified said that the count of personnel injured at Red Fort is only climbing by the hour. “It could run into several dozens,” said the officer.