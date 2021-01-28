IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / A wall of security around Red Fort as dust of violence settles
Damaged security screening stations at Red Fort, a day after the violence in the Capital. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Damaged security screening stations at Red Fort, a day after the violence in the Capital. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

A wall of security around Red Fort as dust of violence settles

  • The Red Fort was at the heart of the violence as farmers deviated from their tractor rally routes, barged into the monument, damaged property, and hoisted flags on the ramparts
READ FULL STORY
By Anvit Srivastava, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:00 AM IST

Additional troops were called in and more barricades were put up near the Red Fort, a Unesco World Heritage site, on Wednesday, a day after protesters barged into the monument, damaging property and hoisting the Nishan Sahib flag on the ramparts of the fort, officials aware of the development said.

Union tourism and culture minister Prahlad Singh Patel visited the fort on Wednesday along with the director general of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) — the agency responsible for the upkeep of the monument. “Visited the Red Fort this morning with the culture secretary and director general, ASI, and directed them to submit a report and get an FIR registered under the relevant sections,” Patel tweeted in Hindi.

In an order issued on Wednesday, the ASI said the fort will stay closed till January 31 for the public and general visitors.

On Tuesday, several groups among thousands of farmers who were camping at Delhi’s border demanding withdrawal of three new farm laws, arrived at the Red Fort without warning and in violation of the terms of their tractor rally, and clashed with police.

Officials said the protesters inflicted extensive damage at the monument -- at least three finials placed atop the rampart domes went missing, the ticket counter was vandalised and window panes were shattered, toilets were broken, air conditioners were damaged, entrance to the fort was defaced, the stone boards were uprooted, staff rooms were vandalised, railings and stairs were defaced, a police van was smashed and toppled and CCTV cameras installed within the fort were crushed.

The farmers stayed at the monument till late evening before returning to the respective protest sites on the city’s peripheries.

Early Wednesday morning, the police blocked the entries to the fort with police buses and fresh barricades and additional paramilitary forces which included personnel from the Central Reserve Police (CRP), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Delhi Police were deployed at the monument. Police have also stationed water cannons within the fort’s premises, officials aware of the development said.

Senior Delhi Police officers also inspected the fort to review the security status. A senior ASI official, who asked not to be named because he is not authorised to speak to the media, said since the ticket counters and other areas have been completely damaged, the reopening of the monument will take time. The Red Fort is secured by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Security personnel who were present inside the fort at the time of clashes said at least 1,000-1,500 protesters were present inside the fort on Tuesday. The first group of farmers arrived at the main of the Red Fort around 1pm and broke it open using axes and other metal tools that they were carrying, the officers said, requesting anonymity.

They said, as the doors were forced open, hundreds others barged in, outnumbering the security personnel present inside the monument, and climbed atop the fort hoisting their flags on the ramparts.

A senior CISF officer, who wished not to be named, said the first group of men entered the fort between 1pm and 1.15 pm. “Usually there are 40-50 armed CISF personnel are deployed inside the fort. On Tuesday, because the security had been intensified due to the Republic Day, 100 personnel were present there. Our men were outnumbered by the protesters,” the officer said.

At least three CISF personnel were injured trying to stop the mob from trespassing the highly secured monument.

CISF’s deputy inspector general (operations) Anil Pandey said 40 additional personnel were deployed at the fort on Wednesday. “Our 31 companies are attached with the Delhi Police for law and order support duties for more than past one month due to the ongoing farmers’ agitation and because of the Republic Day. These companies were deployed at various locations in national capital by the Delhi Police including the Red Fort,” Pandey said.

The DIG said a unit of 280 CISF personnel remains deployed at Red Fort throughout the year. “At a given time, 40-50 men are deployed inside the fort at various duty posts in one shift,” he said.

(With inputs fro Deeksha Bhardwaj)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest red fort
app
Close
e-paper
Police personnel erect barricades at Singhu border on Wednesday.( ANI)
Police personnel erect barricades at Singhu border on Wednesday.( ANI)
delhi news

At Singhu protest site, a battle of two factions

By shiv sunny, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:02 AM IST
  • Tuesday’s violence was the topic of discussion among most farmers at the venue, and the only subject of speeches delivered by their leaders from stages set up at the site.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Damaged security screening stations at Red Fort, a day after the violence in the Capital. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Damaged security screening stations at Red Fort, a day after the violence in the Capital. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

A wall of security around Red Fort as dust of violence settles

By Anvit Srivastava, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:00 AM IST
  • The Red Fort was at the heart of the violence as farmers deviated from their tractor rally routes, barged into the monument, damaged property, and hoisted flags on the ramparts
READ FULL STORY
Close
A tractor rally organised by farmers’ unions representatives protesting against the newly passed farm laws turned violent which left nearly 400 police personnel injured. (HT Photos)
A tractor rally organised by farmers’ unions representatives protesting against the newly passed farm laws turned violent which left nearly 400 police personnel injured. (HT Photos)
delhi news

Violence at tractor rally: Actor Deep Sidhu, gangster Sidhana named in FIR

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:19 AM IST
  • Farmers’ union representatives also chose to distance themselves from actor Deep Sidhu and his participation in Tuesday afternoon’s violence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmer leaders address a gathering at Tikri border on Wednesday.(PTI Photo)
Farmer leaders address a gathering at Tikri border on Wednesday.(PTI Photo)
delhi news

Infiltrators defamed our stir: Farmers at Tikri site

By Fareeha Iftikhar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:53 AM IST
  • On Tuesday, a group of farmers who started the tractor march from the Tikri border broke police barricades to veer away from the agreed-upon route between the farm unions and Delhi Police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Red Fort complex is closed off for visitors till January 31(Amal KS / Hindustan Times)
Red Fort complex is closed off for visitors till January 31(Amal KS / Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Red Fort to remain closed for visitors till January 31: ASI order

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Earlier on Wednesday, culture and tourism minister Prahlad Patel visited the site and has sought a report on the incident from the ASI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Mercury inches upwards, slight relief from the biting cold in Delhi

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:35 PM IST
A day after Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 2
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic takes a sample from an artist for Covid-19 test, on January 22.(PTI File Photo)
A medic takes a sample from an artist for Covid-19 test, on January 22.(PTI File Photo)
delhi news

Delhi records 96 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, lowest in over 9 months

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:55 PM IST
The disease also claimed nine lives in the said period which pushed the death toll 10,829, according to health bulletin released by state government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dense fog rolls on to National Highway-24(NH24) in New Delhi on January 14. Cold wave conditions are expected to continue in Delhi-NCR for at least the next four days, according to scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), while pollution levels are likely to further worsen and may even reach the “severe” zone in the coming days.(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
Dense fog rolls on to National Highway-24(NH24) in New Delhi on January 14. Cold wave conditions are expected to continue in Delhi-NCR for at least the next four days, according to scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), while pollution levels are likely to further worsen and may even reach the “severe” zone in the coming days.(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
delhi news

Plastic burning main cause behind reduced visibility in Delhi: IIT Madras study

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Many studies in the past have identified particulate matter or aerosol particles with diameter less than 2.5 micrometre (PM2.5) as a major pollutant, responsible for haze and fog formation over Indo-Gangetic plain, including Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers vandalise a police vehicle following clashes with Delhi Police during the tractor march, at Nangloi Crossing, in New Delhi on January 26. (Raj K Raj/HT photo)
Farmers vandalise a police vehicle following clashes with Delhi Police during the tractor march, at Nangloi Crossing, in New Delhi on January 26. (Raj K Raj/HT photo)
delhi news

Tractor rally chaos: FIRs filed under attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy

By Prawesh Lama
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:10 PM IST
Delhi Police officers said the FIRs have the names of many farmer leaders who have been caught on tape instigating people to break barricades and force their way into the national Capital
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers at Ghazipur border re-arrange their camps/tents that were removed Monday because of the tractor rally. (HT Photo)
Farmers at Ghazipur border re-arrange their camps/tents that were removed Monday because of the tractor rally. (HT Photo)
delhi news

Farmers at Ghazipur protest site say road closure led to Tuesday’s chaos

By Karn Pratap Singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:01 PM IST
Farmer leaders blamed the government, Opposition parties, and the police alleging that they sent hooligans impersonating farmers
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers on tractors remove concrete barricades installed to prevent them from entering the city during the tractor rally in New Delhi on January 26.(Sajjad Hussain / AFP)
Farmers on tractors remove concrete barricades installed to prevent them from entering the city during the tractor rally in New Delhi on January 26.(Sajjad Hussain / AFP)
delhi news

Delhi Police Commissioner holds security review meeting after violence

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:23 PM IST
Additional DCP Central's operator was attacked with a sword at ITO on Tuesday during the violence, it added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers gather at Red Fort during their tractor parade on Republic Day, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Farmers gather at Red Fort during their tractor parade on Republic Day, in New Delhi. (PTI)
delhi news

Farmers’ tractor rally violence: 22 FIRs filed by Delhi Police so far

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:33 AM IST
The national capital descended into chaos as thousands of farmers protesting against the three laws passed in September to reform the agriculture sector on Tuesday stormed into Delhi’s Red Fort
READ FULL STORY
Close
Freedom fighter and late former Union home minister Govind Ballabh Pant’s nine-foot-tall statue. (Source: Parliament Archives)
Freedom fighter and late former Union home minister Govind Ballabh Pant’s nine-foot-tall statue. (Source: Parliament Archives)
delhi news

Parliament: Govind Ballabh Pant’s relocated statue to be unveiled in Delhi today

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:33 AM IST
The statue was the first to be moved out as construction for the new Parliament complex began on January 15
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (REUTERS)
Representational image. (REUTERS)
delhi news

Delhi to conduct Covid vaccination drive today to make up for R-Day

By Anonna Dutt
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:52 AM IST
On Monday, the city had vaccinated 7,408 beneficiaries of the 8,100 targeted, crossing the 90% mark for the first time since the nationwide roll-out of the vaccination drive on January 16
READ FULL STORY
Close
83 police personnel were injured, with several public and private properties being damaged in this act of vandalism by the rioting mob, said the Delhi Police in a release.(PTI)
83 police personnel were injured, with several public and private properties being damaged in this act of vandalism by the rioting mob, said the Delhi Police in a release.(PTI)
delhi news

Farmers' protest: Ghazipur mandis, NH-9, NH-24 closed, says Delhi traffic police

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:51 AM IST
  • Heavy security has been deployed near the Red Fort where a group of protestors climbed to the ramparts of the fort and unfurled flags yesterday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP