e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Sep 13, 2019

Delhi court allows Robert Vadra to travel abroad on business

Robert Vadra is facing probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

india Updated: Sep 13, 2019 14:25 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Special judge Arvind Kumar granted permission to Robert Vadra to travel to Spain from September 21 to October 8.
Special judge Arvind Kumar granted permission to Robert Vadra to travel to Spain from September 21 to October 8.(Sanjeev Verma/ HT Photo)
         

A Delhi court on Friday allowed Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, to travel abroad for business purposes.

Special judge Arvind Kumar granted permission to Vadra to travel to Spain from September 21 to October 8.

Vadra is facing probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. )

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 14:25 IST

tags
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalPriyanka ChopraReady or Not movie reviewAnushka SharmaAmit ShahSakshi DhoniSatya Pal MalikP ChidambaramDream Girl ReviewAssam NRCGSTIBPS ClerkBhoot Part 1 PosterRealme XTAirtel Xstream FiberRealme XT Launch Live Updates
Top News
latest news
India News
don't miss