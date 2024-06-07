 Delhi declared no-flying zone from June 9-10, here's why | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi declared no-flying zone from June 9-10, here's why

ByHT News Desk
Jun 07, 2024 11:11 PM IST

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, remotely piloted aircraft, etc. prohibited.

Ahead of the oath ceremony of Narendra Modi as the prime minister for a third time on June 9, the Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory orders and declared the national capital no-flying zone, police commissioner Sanjay Arora issued an order on Friday.

Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory orders and declared the national capital no-flying zone
Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory orders and declared the national capital no-flying zone

As per the order, the prohibition will remain imposed for two days, June 9 and 10, reported news ageny PTI. As the notice cannot be served individually on all concerned, the order is, hereby, passed exparte, the order said.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

"It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations," the Delhi top cop said.

"In exercise of the power conferred upon me by section 144 of the CrPC prohibiting flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or even by para jumping from aircraft etc over Delhi during the swearing-in ceremony and doing shall be punishable u/s 188 of the Indian Penal Code," Arora's order read.

ALSO READ| TDP's Nara Lokesh explains support to Modi 3.0, Agniveer and Andhra special status

On Friday, newly elected MPs of the BJP-led NDA elected Narendra Modi as their leader and submitted a letter of support stating their decision to President Droupadi Murmu. Modi also met the President and staked his claim to form the government.

Narendra Modi is set to become the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time. He has been holding the PM post since his party BJP first secured majority on its own in 2014. However, this time, the BJP fell short of the 272-mark of majority in Lok Sabha and the NDA is dependent on the support of allies including Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal (United).

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result,Election Results 2024 Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Delhi declared no-flying zone from June 9-10, here's why
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On