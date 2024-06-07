Delhi declared no-flying zone from June 9-10, here's why

Ahead of the oath ceremony of Narendra Modi as the prime minister for a third time on June 9, the Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory orders and declared the national capital no-flying zone, police commissioner Sanjay Arora issued an order on Friday. Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory orders and declared the national capital no-flying zone

As per the order, the prohibition will remain imposed for two days, June 9 and 10, reported news ageny PTI. As the notice cannot be served individually on all concerned, the order is, hereby, passed exparte, the order said.

"It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations," the Delhi top cop said.

"In exercise of the power conferred upon me by section 144 of the CrPC prohibiting flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or even by para jumping from aircraft etc over Delhi during the swearing-in ceremony and doing shall be punishable u/s 188 of the Indian Penal Code," Arora's order read.

On Friday, newly elected MPs of the BJP-led NDA elected Narendra Modi as their leader and submitted a letter of support stating their decision to President Droupadi Murmu. Modi also met the President and staked his claim to form the government.

Narendra Modi is set to become the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time. He has been holding the PM post since his party BJP first secured majority on its own in 2014. However, this time, the BJP fell short of the 272-mark of majority in Lok Sabha and the NDA is dependent on the support of allies including Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal (United).