Delhi extends lockdown by a week even as cases dip to 6K. Kejriwal explains why

After witnessing record Covid-19 cases close to 30,000 last month, the national capital has decided to strictly follow the lockdown strategy till the cases come down to permit regular function of Delhi. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday extended the ongoing lockdown by another week which will now end at 5am on May 24, stating that the recovery made cannot be lost by rushing to open the national capital for people.

The gains made so far in fighting Covid-19 cannot be lost suddenly due to any relaxations now, Kejriwal said.

With the positivity rate shooting past the 30 per cent-mark, Delhi went into lockdown on April 20 in a bid as the CM warned that the fourth wave in the city-state is dangerous and people will have to stay indoors to save lives.

The positivity rate in Delhi rose to its highest (35%) on April 26 but has gradually come down in the last 21 days.

Explaining the reason behind extending the lockdown, Kejriwal said the number of Covid-19 cases is decreasing in Delhi and recovery has increased but "we do not want to lose this gain, therefore, lockdown is extended".

In the past 24 hours, Kejriwal said Delhi has reported around 6,500 cases and the positivity rate has come down to 10% from 11%.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the positivity rate needs to come down below 5% for the outbreak to be considered under control.

The CM said that the signs of recovery can be seen in Delhi's Covid-19 case trajectory. "I hope in the next week, there will be greater recovery. As far as I can understand, Delhi is slowly coming back on track. The lockdown is to continue as it is, no concessions will be given."

Addressing the concerns of vaccine shortage in Delhi, CM said that the AAP-led government has written both to the Centre and the two companies to provide the vaccine.

However, there is no indication of the vaccine being given to us, Kejriwal said.

The coronavirus cases in the national capital were recorded to be around 6,500 for the second day in a row, indicating that Delhi may have arrested to some degree the "fourth wave" of the coronavirus outbreak.

The lockdown imposed on April 19 has been extended for the fourth time till May 24 morning. It was scheduled to end at 5am on May 17.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in an order issued on Sunday stated that the lockdown has been extended till 5am on May 24 to contain the spread of the coronavirus and to break its chain of transmission.

The restrictions imposed under the lockdown, including suspension of metro train services, will remain in force till May 24 morning.