Delhi government orders online mode for Classes 10, 12 after SC rap on pollution

Amid crippling air pollution, the Delhi government on Monday suspended physical classes for the students of Classes 10 and 12. Pollution and smog at Delhi's Kartavya Path (Photo by Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)

"From tomorrow, physical classes shall be suspended for Class 10 and 12 as well, and all studies will be shifted online," Delhi CM Atishi wrote on X.

The decision came after the Supreme Court asked Delhi and NCR states to take a call on online classes for all students and inform them by Friday.

Delhi's air quality plummeted to alarming levels on Monday, leaving people gasping for breath with itchy eyes and sore throats as the Air Quality Index stood at 494.

Doctors raised concerns about health risks, cautioning that the toxic air can harm not just vulnerable groups but also healthy individuals.

The Supreme Court today slammed the authorities in Delhi and its surrounding areas. It flagged the delay in the implementation of stricter measures under the fourth stage of anti-pollution measure GRAP.

The apex court ruled that restrictions will remain in effect even if the Air Quality Index (AQI) comes below 450.

A bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih questioned the anti-pollution body CAQM on the delay in imposing the curbs.

“It is because of your fault that we are facing this situation today. In such a serious case, how do you wait for three days?” the court asked.

“Till further orders are passed by this court, implementation of GRAP Stage 4 will continue even if AQI falls below 450," it added.

Also read: 'Invoke GRAP 4 the moment AQI reaches 300': Supreme Court on Delhi pollution

The city's 24-hour AQI, recorded at 4 pm daily, stood at 494, the worst in the last six years. Out of the total 39 monitoring stations in Delhi, 15 recorded the air quality at 500.

Major NCR cities also recorded AQI in the severe category with Noida at 423, Ghaziabad (438), and Gurugram (469). ryana, and 133 in Uttar Pradesh have been reported.

With inputs from PTI