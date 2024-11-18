Supreme Court directs all NCR states to implement GRAP-4, list measures to control AQI

The Supreme Court on Monday directed Delhi-NCR states to immediately set up teams to enforce GRAP 4 restrictions which, it said, will remain in effect even if the AQI is below 450. The anti-pollution measures will be in place till AQI falls below 450, as per SC's directions.(Hindustan Times)

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih said it is the constitutional duty of all states to ensure all citizens live in a pollution-free environment.

"We direct restrictions under stage 4 of GRAP to continue even if AQI level falls below 450," PTI quoted the bench as saying.

"GRAP stages should be implemented immediately the moment AQI level touches alarming levels. Some sense of urgency needs to be there," the bench said.

“The moment the AQI reaches between 300 and 400, stage 4 has to be invoked. How can you take risk in these matters by delaying applicability of stage 4 of GRAP,” the bench told the counsel.

What are GRAP measures?

First implemented in 2017, the GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation.

It classifies the air quality in the Delhi-NCR under four different stages: Stage 1 - 'poor' (AQI 201-300), Stage 2 - 'very poor' (AQI 301-400), Stage 3 - 'severe' (AQI 401-450) and Stage 4 - 'severe plus' (AQI above 450).

SC asks NCR states to form teams for air pollution control

The apex court also asked all NCR states to constitute immediate teams for monitoring actions which are required under GRAP stage 4.

It asked the Delhi-NCR states to immediately set up teams to enforce GRAP 4 restrictions which, it said, will remain in effect even if the AQI is below 450.

Supreme Court also asked Delhi-NCR states to formulate a plan on controlling measures to curb air pollution and present them to the court before the next date of hearing.

It further directed Delhi and NCR governments to set up a grievance redressal mechanism to report violations of the step.

Asking the Delhi government and neighbouring NCR states to file their compliance affidavit by November 22 on the implementation of preventive measures to check pollution, the bench said steps may be taken besides those suggested under GRAP.

(With PTI inputs)