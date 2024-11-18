Delhi Pollution live updates: Schools, offices go online as AQI reaches 481

Delhi Pollution live updates: A metro train passes amid the thick layers of smog as the Air Quality Index (AQI) worsens

Delhi Pollution live updates: The air quality in the national capital has been worsening, crossing the “severe plus” threshold with a 481 AQI (Air Quality Index) on Monday morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The rising air pollution has affected all facets of life in the city, as emergency measures are implemented. Under the fourth stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), public transport has been encouraged with the entry of trucks, as well as all BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel (four-wheelers) in the Delhi-NCR region being banned....Read More

Schools have also been shifted online, with exceptions made for students of class 10 and 11. Workplaces have also advised to practise remote working if possible for their employees.

Public, municipal, and private offices are required to operate at 50% capacity, with the remaining staff working from home.

Construction and demolition activities, mining-related activities have been halted and water will be sprinkled on major traffic-heavy roads daily to reduce particulate matter in the air.

The air pollution in the city has been caused by stubble burning in neighbouring states such as Punjab, which have increased particulate matter. The pollution is expected to worsen with the onset of winter.

The issue has also ignited a political blame game with the BJP blaming Delhi's environment minister Gopal Rai for his failure to control the situation and demanding his resignation.

Rai has also hit back and accused the BJP-led governments in the neighbouring states of doing nothing to prevent air pollution.