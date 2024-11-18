Delhi Pollution live updates: Schools, offices go online as AQI reaches 481
Delhi Pollution live updates: The air quality in the national capital has been worsening, crossing the “severe plus” threshold with a 481 AQI (Air Quality Index) on Monday morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The rising air pollution has affected all facets of life in the city, as emergency measures are implemented. Under the fourth stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), public transport has been encouraged with the entry of trucks, as well as all BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel (four-wheelers) in the Delhi-NCR region being banned....Read More
Schools have also been shifted online, with exceptions made for students of class 10 and 11. Workplaces have also advised to practise remote working if possible for their employees.
Public, municipal, and private offices are required to operate at 50% capacity, with the remaining staff working from home.
Construction and demolition activities, mining-related activities have been halted and water will be sprinkled on major traffic-heavy roads daily to reduce particulate matter in the air.
The air pollution in the city has been caused by stubble burning in neighbouring states such as Punjab, which have increased particulate matter. The pollution is expected to worsen with the onset of winter.
The issue has also ignited a political blame game with the BJP blaming Delhi's environment minister Gopal Rai for his failure to control the situation and demanding his resignation.
Rai has also hit back and accused the BJP-led governments in the neighbouring states of doing nothing to prevent air pollution.
Delhi Pollution live updates: IQAir says Delhi AQI at 1001, likely to reduce throughout the day
Delhi Pollution live updates: Swiss company IQAir has classified Delhi's air to be hazardous, registering the AQI at 1001. The forecast also shows that this number will reduce throughout the day.
The have also asked people to stay indoors as much as is possible or wear masks outside.
Delhi Pollution live updates: Trucks, BS-IV diesel cars banned after GRAP 4 begins
Delhi Pollution live updates: Due to the rising pollution, FRAP-4 has been implemented in the city, causing trucks, diesel-run medium and heavy goods vehicles registered in Delhi (BS-IV or below) to be banned.
Exceptions are made to vehicles carrying essential goods. Other non-essential light commercial vehicles from outside Delhi are prohibited unless they use cleaner fuels like CNG, BS-VI diesel, or are electric vehicles.
Delhi air pollution live updates: Low visibility procedures initiated at Delhi airport
Delhi air pollution live updates: "Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All flight operations are normal at present," said Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X.
DIAL operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport, which handles around 1,400 flight movements daily.
It also advised passengers to contact the airlines concerned for updated flight information
Delhi air pollution live updates: Schools to go online for all students, except class 10 and 12
Delhi air pollution live updates: As the air pollution in the national capital suffocates the city, schools will be going online to prevent exposure for children.
Delhi CM Atishi said in a post on X, “With the imposition of GRAP-4 from tomorrow, physical classes shall be discontinued for all students, apart from Class 10 and 12. All schools will hold online classes, until further orders.”
Several workplaces will also switch to an online mode of working or reduced capacity to ensure the health of the employees.