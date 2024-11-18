Delhi AQI at 490: Best and worst hours to step outside amid toxic air pollution
Delhi pollution updates: The CPCB advised people to minimise travelling during the hours when AQI is in the ‘severe’ or ‘poor’ category.
Amid rising levels of air pollution in Delhi and its adjoining areas, the AQI figures on Monday morning touched a record high at 484 despite control measures, including a ban on truck entry and suspension of construction at public projects.
In the wake of the plummeting air quality, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) advised people to minimise travelling during the hours when AQI is in the ‘severe’ or ‘poor’ category.
To ensure that residents can navigate the city safely, here’s a concise guide on the best and worst hours for stepping out in the national capital, as per Breezometer.
RK Puram
Best hour to travel - 1 pm to 2 pm
Worst hour to travel - 5 pm to 6 pm
Najafgarh
Best hour to travel - 2 pm to 3 pm
Worst hour to travel - 7 pm to 8 pm
Anand Vihar
Best hour to travel - 12 noon to 1 pm
Worst hour to travel - 6 pm to 7 pm
Mundka
Best hour to travel - 12 noon to 1 pm
Worst hour to travel - 6 pm to 7 pm
Sonia Vihar
Best hour to travel - 1 pm to 2 pm
Worst hour to travel - 7 pm to 8 pm
Rohini
Best hour to travel - 1 pm to 2 pm
Worst hour to travel - 10 pm to 11 pm
Dwarka Sector 9
Best hour to travel - 1 pm to 2 pm
Worst hour to travel - 5 pm to 6 pm
Delhi AQI today: Pollution level worsens
Delhi's air quality hit a new low on Monday with an Air Quality Index of 484 at 8 am and further deteriorating to 490 by 1 pm.
Some monitoring stations, including Dwarka Sector 8, Najafgarh, Nehru Nagar and Mundka, reported a maximum AQI level of 500, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).