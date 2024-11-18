Menu Explore
Monday, Nov 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Delhi AQI at 490: Best and worst hours to step outside amid toxic air pollution

ByHT News Desk
Nov 18, 2024 07:38 PM IST

Delhi pollution updates: The CPCB advised people to minimise travelling during the hours when AQI is in the ‘severe’ or ‘poor’ category.

Amid rising levels of air pollution in Delhi and its adjoining areas, the AQI figures on Monday morning touched a record high at 484 despite control measures, including a ban on truck entry and suspension of construction at public projects.

Areas like Dwarka Sector 8, Najafgarh, Nehru Nagar and Mundka, reported a maximum AQI level of 500. (Vipin Kumar/HT file)
Areas like Dwarka Sector 8, Najafgarh, Nehru Nagar and Mundka, reported a maximum AQI level of 500. (Vipin Kumar/HT file)

In the wake of the plummeting air quality, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) advised people to minimise travelling during the hours when AQI is in the ‘severe’ or ‘poor’ category.

READ | 'Invoke GRAP 4 the moment AQI reaches 300': Supreme Court on Delhi pollution

To ensure that residents can navigate the city safely, here’s a concise guide on the best and worst hours for stepping out in the national capital, as per Breezometer.

RK Puram

Best hour to travel - 1 pm to 2 pm

Worst hour to travel - 5 pm to 6 pm

Najafgarh

Best hour to travel - 2 pm to 3 pm

Worst hour to travel - 7 pm to 8 pm

Delhi pollution live updates: SC asks NCR states to form teams to monitor GRAP-4 restrictions

Anand Vihar

Best hour to travel - 12 noon to 1 pm

Worst hour to travel - 6 pm to 7 pm

Mundka

Best hour to travel - 12 noon to 1 pm

Worst hour to travel - 6 pm to 7 pm

Sonia Vihar

Best hour to travel - 1 pm to 2 pm

Worst hour to travel - 7 pm to 8 pm

Rohini

Best hour to travel - 1 pm to 2 pm

Worst hour to travel - 10 pm to 11 pm

Dwarka Sector 9

Best hour to travel - 1 pm to 2 pm

Worst hour to travel - 5 pm to 6 pm

Delhi AQI today: Pollution level worsens

Delhi's air quality hit a new low on Monday with an Air Quality Index of 484 at 8 am and further deteriorating to 490 by 1 pm.

READ | Alarming AQI in Delhi, CM Atishi blames BJP for farm fire crisis

Some monitoring stations, including Dwarka Sector 8, Najafgarh, Nehru Nagar and Mundka, reported a maximum AQI level of 500, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
