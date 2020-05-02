e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Delhi HC adjourns petition seeking Centre, State Govt to conduct swift testing of Covid-19

Delhi HC adjourns petition seeking Centre, State Govt to conduct swift testing of Covid-19

A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Yogesh Khanna said that matter should be listed on May 4 before another bench of which Justice Sanghi is not a member.

india Updated: May 02, 2020 06:47 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
The Court was hearing a petition filed by Advocate Rakesh Malhotra, who has cited news reports relating to delay in declaring the result of the test.
The Court was hearing a petition filed by Advocate Rakesh Malhotra, who has cited news reports relating to delay in declaring the result of the test.(Reuters)
         

The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned to May 4, a petition seeking directions to the Centre and State government to conduct swift testing of Covid-19 and expedite the process of declarations of its results.

A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Yogesh Khanna said that matter should be listed on May 4 before another bench of which Justice Sanghi is not a member.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The court noted that Additional Solicitor General Maninder Acharya has been briefed in the matter but Advocate Acharya did not appear before the bench.

The Court was hearing a petition filed by Advocate Rakesh Malhotra, who has cited news reports relating to delay in declaring the result of the test.

Malhotra has sought directions to the governments to expedite the testing process to avoid community spread of the coronavirus and to commence immediate treatment of infected patients.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
130 districts identified as Covid hotspots home to nearly 400 million
130 districts identified as Covid hotspots home to nearly 400 million
US issues emergency approval for remdesivir for Covid-19 patients
US issues emergency approval for remdesivir for Covid-19 patients
Delhi Minorities Commission chairman booked under sedition charges
Delhi Minorities Commission chairman booked under sedition charges
Mobility to recreational and retail places drops by 86%
Mobility to recreational and retail places drops by 86%
Graded easing of curbs to give most relief to low-risk regions
Graded easing of curbs to give most relief to low-risk regions
Centre to offer cheap grains to 3.9 million more people
Centre to offer cheap grains to 3.9 million more people
Expect three days of heavy rain, hailstorms from tomorrow: IMD
Expect three days of heavy rain, hailstorms from tomorrow: IMD
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper