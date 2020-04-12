Delhi Health Bulletin: Capital’s Coronavirus cases touch 1,154; 24 dead so far

india

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 21:37 IST

Delhi’s coronavirus cases mounted to 1,154 on Sunday with 85 new cases and 5 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi government’s health bulletin.

In the national capital, 24 people have died so far due to the infectious Covid-19 disease.

At least, 26 coronavirus positive cases have emerged in Delhi on Sunday, who have foreign travel history or have had contact with those who have travelled abroad earlier, according to the Delhi government data. The data also reveals that 325 positive cases of the total count have foreign travel history.

According to the Delhi Health Department, among the total 1,154 cases, 746 cases are from the Nizamuddin Markaz, with 34 new cases in the last 24 hours. The health bulletin refers to the ‘Markaz’ cases as ‘Positive cases under Special Operations’.

Among the total number of coronavirus patients, 27 were cured and discharged while one patient has migrated. “A total of 1,102 patients are in various hospitals. While 50 are in the ICU, six are on ventilators and 20 are on oxygen support,” the medical bulletin said.

The positive cases in Delhi have seen a sharp spike after a large number of people were evacuated from the Markaz building in south Delhi’s Nizamuddin, where over 2,100 people from different parts of the world and country were staying under one roof without following any social distancing norms.

Delhi Government authorities had last month carried out steps to quarantine such people who had links with the religious congregation that had taken place in Nizamuddin in mid- March.

So far, 14,036 tests have been conducted in the city and 984 reports are pending. “While 1,154 reports were positive, 11,748 reports were negative,” the report said.

There were 720 cases in the national capital on Thursday; the tally crossed the 900-mark on Friday, which jumped to 1,069 on Saturday.