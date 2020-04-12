e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Delhi Health Bulletin: Capital’s Coronavirus cases touch 1,154; 24 dead so far

Delhi Health Bulletin: Capital’s Coronavirus cases touch 1,154; 24 dead so far

Delhi Government authorities had last month carried out steps to quarantine such people who had links with the religious congregation that had taken place in Nizamuddin in mid- March.

india Updated: Apr 12, 2020 21:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
At least, 26 coronavirus positive cases have emerged in Delhi on Sunday, who have foreign travel history or have had contact with those who have travelled abroad earlier, according to the Delhi government data.
At least, 26 coronavirus positive cases have emerged in Delhi on Sunday, who have foreign travel history or have had contact with those who have travelled abroad earlier, according to the Delhi government data.(SONU MEHTA/HT PHOTO.)
         

Delhi’s coronavirus cases mounted to 1,154 on Sunday with 85 new cases and 5 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi government’s health bulletin.

In the national capital, 24 people have died so far due to the infectious Covid-19 disease.

At least, 26 coronavirus positive cases have emerged in Delhi on Sunday, who have foreign travel history or have had contact with those who have travelled abroad earlier, according to the Delhi government data. The data also reveals that 325 positive cases of the total count have foreign travel history.

According to the Delhi Health Department, among the total 1,154 cases, 746 cases are from the Nizamuddin Markaz, with 34 new cases in the last 24 hours. The health bulletin refers to the ‘Markaz’ cases as ‘Positive cases under Special Operations’.

Among the total number of coronavirus patients, 27 were cured and discharged while one patient has migrated. “A total of 1,102 patients are in various hospitals. While 50 are in the ICU, six are on ventilators and 20 are on oxygen support,” the medical bulletin said.

The positive cases in Delhi have seen a sharp spike after a large number of people were evacuated from the Markaz building in south Delhi’s Nizamuddin, where over 2,100 people from different parts of the world and country were staying under one roof without following any social distancing norms.

Delhi Government authorities had last month carried out steps to quarantine such people who had links with the religious congregation that had taken place in Nizamuddin in mid- March.

So far, 14,036 tests have been conducted in the city and 984 reports are pending. “While 1,154 reports were positive, 11,748 reports were negative,” the report said.

There were 720 cases in the national capital on Thursday; the tally crossed the 900-mark on Friday, which jumped to 1,069 on Saturday.

tags
top news
12 new neighbourhoods in Delhi’s 43 containment zones, mostly in South Delhi
12 new neighbourhoods in Delhi’s 43 containment zones, mostly in South Delhi
We need to take lockdowns, curfews seriously: Sachin Pilot
We need to take lockdowns, curfews seriously: Sachin Pilot
15 Pak soldiers, 8 terrorists killed in Army’s LoC action, says intel report
15 Pak soldiers, 8 terrorists killed in Army’s LoC action, says intel report
PM Boris discharged from hospital, a week after being admitted for Covid-19
PM Boris discharged from hospital, a week after being admitted for Covid-19
LIVE| Coronavirus death toll in United Kingdom crosses 10,000
LIVE| Coronavirus death toll in United Kingdom crosses 10,000
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood’: Akhtar on why he wants Ind vs Pak tie
‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood’: Akhtar on why he wants Ind vs Pak tie
Vikram Chandra decodes the nature of extended lockdown, & other top news
Vikram Chandra decodes the nature of extended lockdown, & other top news
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news