Home / India News / Delhi Police receives 750 calls on its helpline number regarding lockdown in 24 hrs

Delhi Police receives 750 calls on its helpline number regarding lockdown in 24 hrs

A total of 30,899 calls were received by the police till Friday on its helpline (011-23469526), they said. Police received 750 calls from 2 pm on Sunday to 2 pm on Monday.

india Updated: Apr 27, 2020 19:34 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Out of the 750, fifty-two were related to areas outside Delhi, which were referred to the respective state helpline numbers.
Out of the 750, fifty-two were related to areas outside Delhi, which were referred to the respective state helpline numbers. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT PHOTO))
         

The Delhi Police received over 700 calls on its 24x7 helpline number from 2 pm on Sunday and the same time on Monday, seeking assistance on issues faced during the lockdown, officials said.

A total of 30,899 calls were received by the police till Friday on its helpline (011-23469526), they said. Police received 750 calls from 2 pm on Sunday to 2 pm on Monday.

Out of the 750, fifty-two were related to areas outside Delhi, which were referred to the respective state helpline numbers.

Four calls were related to no food or no money, which were forwarded to NGOs. A total of 558 calls were related to movement passes, they added.

