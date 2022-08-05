Home / India News / ‘Democracy is a memory’: Rahul Gandhi, detained, on Congress MPs-cops faceoff

india news
Published on Aug 05, 2022 01:53 PM IST
Congress-Halla Bol Protest: The pan-India protest has been launched against inflation. 
Rahul Gandhi tweeted photographs of Congress leaders protesting in Delhi. 
ByHT News Desk

Rahul Gandhi on Friday shared visuals of faceoff between cops and his party colleagues as the Congress undertook the “Halla Bol '' protest in Delhi against inflation and rise in the price of essentials. In a tweet, he described the dramatic photographs, saying: “Democracy is a memory”.

Gandhi was detained along with more than 60 MPs soon after a protest march was flagged off from Parliament to the President’s house.

Earlier Sonia Gandhi had led a demonstration in Parliament where party members were seen shouting slogans against the GST on food products.

The high drama of Friday’s protests was captured in multiple photographs and videos.

One of the clips showed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pushing down a barricade, sitting in the middle of a road to mark the protest.She was removed by cops on duty in no time and also taken away by cops.

Another clip showed former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat being lifted and taken away by cops, also forcibly.

rahul gandhi congress
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 05, 2022
