Gandhis lead stir in Parliament; some Congress MPs detained, tweets party leader

The Gandhis were seen leading a protest in Parliament on Friday after the Congress launched a nationwide stir against the centre over inflation and hike in the prices of essentials. Visuals of confrontation soon emerged that captured a standoff between the party workers and cops.

In a video tweeted by the party, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was seen standing in parliament as her colleagues raised slogans against the government. Rahul Gandhi too led the march towards Rasthrapati Bhawan.

Some MPs were detained, said Congress leader Manish Tiwari in a video he tweeted. “We were headed towards Rashtrapati Bhawan to give a memo. We were detained at Vijay Chowk. Now we are being taken to Kingsway camp. We will continue our protest,” he is heard saying in the clip.

