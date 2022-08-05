Home / India News / Gandhis lead stir in Parliament; some Congress MPs detained, tweets party leader

Gandhis lead stir in Parliament; some Congress MPs detained, tweets party leader

Published on Aug 05, 2022
The Congress is holding a massive protest across India, dubbed as “Halla Bol”, against the government. 
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, wearing black clothes, along with party MPs marches towards Rashtrapati Bhawan as part of party's nationwide protest over price rise, unemployment and GST hike on essential items, in New Delhi, Friday,(PTI)
BySwati Bhasin

The Gandhis were seen leading a protest in Parliament on Friday after the Congress launched a nationwide stir against the centre over inflation and hike in the prices of essentials. Visuals of confrontation soon emerged that captured a standoff between the party workers and cops.

In a video tweeted by the party, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was seen standing in parliament as her colleagues raised slogans against the government. Rahul Gandhi too led the march towards Rasthrapati Bhawan.

Some MPs were detained, said Congress leader Manish Tiwari in a video he tweeted. “We were headed towards Rashtrapati Bhawan to give a memo. We were detained at Vijay Chowk. Now we are being taken to Kingsway camp. We will continue our protest,” he is heard saying in the clip.

