Day after ED questioning, Kharge marks Congress stir in black kurta, turban

Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, arrived in the Parliament on Friday for the ongoing monsoon session, donning a black kurta and turban as a mark of protest in line with the Congress' ‘Halla Bol’ march against inflation and unemployment. This comes a day after he was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case.

Kharge, who is a member of the Congress working committee (CWC), wore the outfit to the Parliament on a day when the grand old party is holding a nationwide protest on the issues. The party has also announced a march towards the Prime Minister's house. Later, protestors are set to march from Parliament to Raisina Hill.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha session was adjourned within five minutes after it started.

In a veiled attack on PM Modi, and Union home minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a press briefing earlier, said, "Today, there is a dictatorship of 4 people in India. We want to raise the issue of inflation, unemployment etc. We want to discuss the society being divided."

“We're witnessing the death of democracy. What India has built brick by brick, starting almost a century ago, is being destroyed in front of your eyes. Anybody who stands against this idea of onset of dictatorship is viciously attacked, jailed, arrested and beaten up,” he said.

Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in the entire New Delhi district area except for Jantar Mantar. The Delhi Police said that protests, dharna or gherao in the district on August 5 cannot be permitted in view of security, law, and order, and traffic reasons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON