Deposit Rs 600 crore to refund home buyers, SC tells Jaiprakash Associates

With Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) failing to deposit Rs 1,000 crore, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the real estate firm to pay Rs 600 crore to pay back to the home-buyers who have opted for a refund.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud asked senior advocate F.S. Nariman, appearing for JAL, to take instruction from the company on depositing Rs 600 crore, instead of RS 1,000 crore, with top court’s registry.

The bench said that after the amount is deposited by the JAL, it would ask the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) bench at Allahabad to expeditiously decide the company’s plea on revival or restructuring of Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL), a subsidiary of holding company Jaiprakash Associates Limited.

The bench on May 16 had asked JAL to deposit Rs 1,000 crore, in addition to Rs 750 crore already deposited, with its registry by June 15, to refund the principal amount to the hassled home buyers and that on submitting the amount, the liquidation proceedings against JIL would remain stayed.

However, failure to deposit the amount would result in the start of insolvency proceedings against JIL, the bench had said.

On Wednesday, the court was informed that Rs 1,000 could not be deposited. Rs 750 crore has already been deposited with the top court and another Rs 600 crore would be required to pay the principal amount to home buyers, the court was told.

To this, the bench asked the JAL to “establish its bonafide by paying the money”, and directed it to inform by July 13, the next date of hearing, about the company’s stand on depositing Rs 600 crore with it.

JAL had sought, in apex court, a direction for restraining the NCLT bench at Allahabad from proceeding further with the insolvency proceedings.

Earlier, the bench had sought from JAL details of its housing projects in the country and said that the home buyers should either get their houses or their money back.

The court was hearing the pleas of home buyers contending that around 32,000 people had booked flats and were paying instalments, but were not left in the lurch after the NCLT, on August 10, 2017, admitted the IDBI Bank’s plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against the debt-ridden company for allegedly defaulting on a Rs 526-crore loan.