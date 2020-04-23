e-paper
Home / India News / Derogatory remarks against Sonia Gandhi: HP Cong leaders file FIR against Arnab Goswami

Derogatory remarks against Sonia Gandhi: HP Cong leaders file FIR against Arnab Goswami

They said Goswami vengefully has deliberately insulted Sonia Gandhi and has misused his powers and rights against which a stern action should be taken.

india Updated: Apr 23, 2020 20:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Congress leaders said that Sonia Gandhi is the supreme leader of a national party of the country whose devotion and allegiance towards the country cannot be questioned
Congress leaders said that Sonia Gandhi is the supreme leader of a national party of the country whose devotion and allegiance towards the country cannot be questioned(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and Himachal Pradesh Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Thursday filed an FIR against Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami at Shimla Sadar Police Station for making derogatory remarks against All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Sonia Gandhi during a television show recently.

Congress leaders have alleged that Arnab also tried to set off a wave of communal rights in the country during the show.

They have demanded action against Goswami under Sections 117, 20B, 153, 153A, 295A, 298, 500, 504, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66A of the IT Act.

Congress leaders said that Sonia Gandhi is the supreme leader of a national party of the country whose devotion and allegiance towards the country cannot be questioned. Goswami vengefully has deliberately insulted Sonia Gandhi and has misused his powers and rights against which a stern action should be taken.

