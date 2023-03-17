Home / India News / Over 22,900 weekly flights to operate in summer schedule this year

ByNeha LM Tripathi
Mar 17, 2023 06:26 PM IST

IndiGo will operate the highest number of departures (11465) every week, followed by SpiceJet (2240 flights), Air India (2178 flights), Vistara (1856 flights), GoFirst (1538 flights), AirAsia (1456 flights), Alliance Air (887 flights) and Akasa Air (751 flights)

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday said it has approved 22,907 flights per week from 110 airports for the summer schedule, which begins from March 26 till October 28.

According to the DGCA, around 21,941 departures per week were operated from 106 airports in the winter schedule 2022 (Representative Photo)
“Summer schedule 2023 of the scheduled domestic airlines has been finalised after the slot conference meeting held in February 2023. It has been observed that there are 22,907 departures per week which have been finalized to/from 110 airports as per summer schedule 2023,” the statement from DGCA read.

“Out of the 110 airports, Jeypore, Cooch Behar, Hollongi, Jamshedpur, Pakyong and Mopa (Goa) are the new airports proposed by the scheduled airlines, whereas operations from Ziro and Hindon airport are not proposed in summer schedule 2023,” the aviation regulator said.

According to the DGCA, around 21,941 departures per week were operated from 106 airports in the winter schedule 2022 that commenced on October 30, 2022, and will end on March 25.

According to the schedule, low-cost carrier- IndiGo will operate the highest number of departures (11465) every week, followed by Spice Jet (2240 flights), Air India (2178 flights), Vistara (1856 flights), Go First (1538 flights), Air Asia (1456 flights), Alliance Air (887 flights) and Akasa Air (751 flights).

While IndiGo registered a growth of 13% on the summer schedule flights, Go First saw 10% growth and Air India registered 9.45% more flights as compared to the winter schedule. Whereas, the airlines which saw a decline in flight numbers this season includes Spice Jet (-29.85%), Vistara ( -4.38), Air Asia (-0.41%) and Alliance Air (-14.22%).

    Neha LM Tripathi

    I am a principal correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. I track the aviation and railways ministry. I also write on travel trends. I cover the beats at the national level for the newspaper. Before being in Delhi, I have worked as a journalist in Mumbai as well. My hobbies include trekking and travelling.

