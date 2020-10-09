Dhanora rape case: Chattisgarh BJP demands Bhupesh Baghel’s resignation, prompt action was taken, says Congress

india

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 13:59 IST

Amid the war of words between political parties over the Hathras gang-rape case, the Bhartiya Janata Party has demanded the resignation of Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel over the state government’s handling of the Dhanora gang rape case.

In July, a 17-year-old tribal girl died by suicide after she was allegedly gang-raped by five men in the Kondagaon district. Three accused have been arrested so far.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Chhattisgarh BJP President Vishnu Dev Sai condemned the incident and said that the Congress-led government has no right to protest against the Hathras case when rsimilar incidents are taking place in Congress-ruled Chattisgarh.

“There are constant attacks happening on tribals in the state, the Chhattisgarh government’s police are not ready to register FIRs. Congress is holding protests against Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras incident in Chhattisgarh, but they themselves are not able to do anything about the multiple Hathras’ in the state,” Sai said, adding that there is no rule of law in Chhattisgarh.

State Congress chief Mohan Markam defended the state government’s approach by saying that the incident came to knowledge recently and prompt action had been taken, including the arrest of the three accused.

“Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel government is sensitive to such incidents and believes in taking prompt action. It is definitely a matter of concern that such acts are taking place repeatedly, it cannot be allowed to happen in the civil society,” he added.

On Wednesday, the victim’s body which was buried at the Dhanora police station area was exhumed for further examination by the police after her family members alleged that there was no action taken. Police officials said that the incident was not reported to them.

Meanwhile, Bastar range’s inspector general of police (IGP) Sundarraj P said that a Special Investigation Team has been formed to investigate the case.

(With ANI inputs)