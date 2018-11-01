Diamond merchant shot at, jewellery worth Rs 1.70 crore looted in UP’s Jaunpur

A jeweller was shot at and diamond and jewellery worth Rs 1.70 crore was looted from him by two unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district, police said.

Officials said Nagesh Dubey, who owns a jewellery showroom in Raebareli, was attacked by the men near Chhunchha Ghat under Buxa police station area on Wednesday.

They hit his car from behind and overtook it before firing at him. The robbers then picked up Dubey’s bag containing jewellery and cash and fled, police added.

Locals rushed to the spot after the injured jeweller shouted for help and informed the police about the crime. Police reached the spot and rushed the jeweller to the district hospital from where he has been referred to Varanasi.

Dubey had come to Varanasi to meet a few jewellers in connection with his business and also collected the payment for the jewellery he supplied to them. After that he went to Jaunpur and met a few other jewellers, police said.

The jeweller was attacked when he was on way to his native village Sultanpur instead of going to Raebareli as it was late.

The station house officer of Buxa said teams have been deployed to ensure the arrest of the robbers who committed the crime.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 13:17 IST