DigiYatra services to be available in regional, international languages

With an aim to reach out to senior citizens and the rural population of the country, DigiYatra will soon be available in all regional languages, Suresh Khadakbhavi, chief executive officer (CEO) of Digi Yatra foundation, said. Passengers wait in a queue in front of the DigiYatra counter at Pune airport. (HT File Photo)

“...If I have to reach out to the common man, then I need to connect to that common man in his or her own native language…this is something which we are working on. So, you will see that DigiYatra will be available in all the Indian languages. We are also planning international languages,” Khadakbhavi said.

DigiYatra is a facility that seeks to provide seamless movement at airport checkpoints and is currently available at 24 airports. It is expected to be introduced at four more airports in the coming months.

Khadakbhavi said the facility will be introduced for foreign nationals as well and the pilot run for it will begin next year.

“A pilot project connecting two countries with DigiYatra is expected to begin from June next year under which foreign citizens will be able to use DigiYatra for seamless experience,” he said.

DigiYatra is the facial recognition technology (FRT)-based check-in service at airports that provides contactless facility to the domestic passengers as of now. It was launched by former civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in December 2022.

Home minister Amit Shah had in June this year inaugurated the Fast Track Immigration - Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) by unveiling dedicated counters at Delhi airport’s Terminal 3. The programme, an initiative by the government, is designed to provide Indian nationals and OCI cardholders with a faster and more secure travel experience.

“We are in talks with both the external ministry and civil aviation ministry and are working in close coordination with them,” he said.

Speaking at the CAPA India Digital Aviation Summit on Tuesday, Khadakbhavi said they are also set to begin running a campaign with an aim to sensitise passengers about the facility and erase the concerns on data privacy.

DigiYatra has 6.5 million users and has been used more than 30 million times. “We continue to grow by 25,000-30,000 users every day,” Khadakbhavi added.