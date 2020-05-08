‘Dispel fear among people about Covid-19’: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi

india

Updated: May 08, 2020 15:37 IST

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dispel the fear among people about the coronavirus disease, decentralise by making the states partners in decision-making and immediately put money in the people’s hands to enable them to tide over the crisis triggered by the pandemic.

Gandhi said the mindset of the people about the coronavirus needs to be changed by reinforcing the fact that this is a dangerous disease for just 1-2% of the population who are old and those who have diabetic and heart conditions.

“We need to decentralise power in dealing with the virus and take this fight to the district level. If we restrict this fight to the PMO only, we will lose. The Prime Minister must devolve power. If we centralise, there will be a calamity,” he told reporters during an hour-long news conference addressed through video-conferencing.

“The Prime Minister has to trust chief ministers and the chief ministers in turn have to trust the district magistrates. Leave the decisions to categorise zones on the basis of the situation to them. Delhi does not have an idea about the situation on the ground,” he added.

This was Gandhi’s second press conference during the lockdown period. The former Congress chief had earlier addressed the media on April 16, when he insisted that the lockdown is not a solution to defeat Covid-19 but a pause button and stressed the need for having a comprehensive exit strategy in place to ensure that the coronavirus does not come back once the restrictions are lifted.

This time as well, Gandhi called upon the government to specify the criteria it would use to open the lockdown or continue it post May 17.

Gandhi said the need of the hour is to have a strong Indian at every level. “The Prime Minister has his own style. I am not saying that is wrong, that is his way. But in my view, in such a situation a strong Prime Minister along with a lot of strong chief ministers and a lot of strong collectors are needed,” he added.

“I want us to tackle the disease at the local level itself. I want a strong Indian leader to stand in front of this disease - be it a collector or a farmer,” the former Congress chief elaborated.

While asserting that this is not the time to crticise the government, he said the people should think of the country first and not think in partisan terms like one belongs to the RSS, BJP or the Congress.

“Everyone has a responsibility. Everyone should forget which party they belong to, the only thing to be remembered is that we are all Indians and together we have to end the fear and the economy has to be brought back on track,” Gandhi said.

He said the government needs to work on a psychological change and if it has to open lockdown, it has to convert people’s fear of the disease into confidence, as it is not deadly for 98-99% of them.

Gandhi said the idea of injecting immediately a sum of Rs 7500 directly into the hands of poor is critical and demanded an immediate financial package to protect the industry which provides jobs.

“We have to protect the job creators and have to build a wall for them to protect jobs and wages of workers. We have to give them financial support,” he said.

He said the economic package is being delayed as the government feels India could be downgraded by international agencies.

“We need to start our domestic economy soon, the more time we lose, the worse impact it will have,” added Gandhi.