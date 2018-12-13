Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 13, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Don’t look at Army as a job provider, says Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat

The Indian Army should not be looked upon as a job provider organisation, Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said, and warned personnel who feign illness or disability in order to avoid duty or get benefits.

india Updated: Dec 13, 2018 21:20 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Pune
Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat,Job provider,Army
Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat.(PTI file photo)

The Indian Army should not be looked upon as a job provider organisation, Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said here Thursday, and warned personnel who feign illness or disability in order to avoid duty or get benefits.

He assured all help to former and serving soldiers who have actually suffered disability in the line of duty.

“Aksar dekha gaya hai ki log Bhartiya Sena ko ek employment ka jariya manate hai, naukari hasil karane ka jariya (It is often seen that people feel the Army is a means of employment, a means to get a job.)

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 21:19 IST

tags

more from india