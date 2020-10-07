E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for Tamil Nadu elections next year

india

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 10:32 IST

Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami will be All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK) chief ministerial candidate for state elections next year, O Panneerselvam, the joint coordinator of the party, made the announcement on Wednesday.

An 11-member steering committee was set up by the party during the meeting to vet candidates for the polls.

This announcement marks the coming together of the EPS (E Palaniswami) and OPS (O Panneerselvam) factions.

The steering committee has more OPS supporters.