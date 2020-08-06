8 patients dead after fire breaks out at Covid-19 hospital in Ahmedabad: Official
Around 40 other Covid-19 patients at the facility were rescued and shifted to a civic hospital in Ahmedabad, an official said.india Updated: Aug 06, 2020 08:47 IST
Press Trust of India
Eight patients in the ICU ward of a private Covid-19 designated hospital died after fire broke out there on Thursday, a fire official said.
Fire broke out at the Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad during the early hours of Thursday, the official said.
Around 40 other Covid-19 patients at the facility were rescued and shifted to a civic hospital in the city, he said.
The cause of the fire is not known yet, he said.
