Home / India News / 8 patients dead after fire breaks out at Covid-19 hospital in Ahmedabad: Official

8 patients dead after fire breaks out at Covid-19 hospital in Ahmedabad: Official

Around 40 other Covid-19 patients at the facility were rescued and shifted to a civic hospital in Ahmedabad, an official said.

india Updated: Aug 06, 2020 08:47 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India
A Doctor in PPE kit take a swab test of a man at a hospital amid Covid-19 outbreak in Pune.
A Doctor in PPE kit take a swab test of a man at a hospital amid Covid-19 outbreak in Pune. (Milind Saurkar/HT File Photo)
         

Eight patients in the ICU ward of a private Covid-19 designated hospital died after fire broke out there on Thursday, a fire official said.

Fire broke out at the Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad during the early hours of Thursday, the official said.

Around 40 other Covid-19 patients at the facility were rescued and shifted to a civic hospital in the city, he said.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, he said.

