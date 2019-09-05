Eight-year-old girl dies in MRI machine, family alleges overdose

india

An eight-year-old girl died inside the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine of a privately run facility inside the government-owned Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur on Thursday, her parents alleged. They claimed overdose of the sedative given to the child ahead of the MRI scan caused her death.

Dr RK Maurya, chief medical superintendent of LLR Hospital, said a notice was being issued to the centre and further action would be taken after getting its reply. The centre incharge Poonam Pandey said the child did not die of overdose, but her condition was critical when she was brought in.

The girl was undergoing treatment for cardioplegia, a condition in which body parts below the torso were not properly functional, at the paediatric wing of LLR hospital, her family said.

Her father said the doctor had asked for the MRI scan on Thursday.

She was taken to Lifeline Centre, the privately-run MRI facility inside the government hospital.

“I was told that since child could cause problems she will be sedated; we agreed,”he said.

Three hours later, the father was informed about her death at 12.30pm. He rushed the child to a doctor in the paediatric wing who confirmed she had died.

When the family protested, the centre staff scared them by saying the body would be sent for post-mortem and her eyes would be taken out, the father alleged.

