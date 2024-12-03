Menu Explore
Eknath Shinde discharged from Thane's Jupiter Hospital after checkup

ByHT News Desk
Dec 03, 2024 04:10 PM IST

According to sources, doctors had advised a full examination of Eknath Shinde's health. He has been suffering from a throat infection and fever since last week.

Maharashtra Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was rushed to a hospital after no improvement in his health, was discharged from Thane's Jupiter Hospital.

Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was rushed to hospital after no improvement in his health. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was rushed to hospital after no improvement in his health. (ANI Photo)(ANI)

The Shiv Sena chief reached his official residence, Varsha, after being discharged from the hospital. He was admitted on Tuesday morning for a "routine check-up".

READ | Amid Maharashtra CM suspense, top 3 Mahayuti leaders in 3 cities as oath ceremony prep begins

According to sources, doctors had advised a full examination of his health. Shinde has been suffering from a throat infection and fever since last week.

The Shiv Sena leader had left for his native village in Satara district last Friday amid speculation that he was not happy with the way the new government was shaping up. He developed a high fever in his village.

Maharashtra bracing for a new chief minister

As excitement builds at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, preparations are well underway for the highly anticipated swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra's new Mahayuti government on December 5, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi poised to grace the occasion.

READ | 'BJP offered Eknath Shinde Mahayuti chief's post but...': Union minister on Maharashtra CM suspense

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis emerged as a strong contender for the chief minister position.

However, the Mahayuti alliance has yet to formally announce their candidate, with the crucial meeting of the state BJP legislature party set for December 4.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
