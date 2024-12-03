Amid Maharashtra CM suspense, top 3 Mahayuti leaders in 3 cities as oath ceremony prep begins

Mumbai's Azad Maidan is gearing up for the swearing-in ceremony of the next Maharashtra chief minister on December 5 despite suspense on the name of the Mahayuti alliance's CM pick. The leaders of the alliance – which scored a landslide victory in the assembly election – have dismissed speculation of internal discord. The top three leaders of the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition, however, are scattered in three different cities ahead of the important event. Maharashtra's caretaker CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP chief Ajit Pawar.(ANI file photo)

The Mahayuti coalition, which won over 230 Lok Sabha seats in the Maharashtra election, hasn't approached Governor CP Radhakrishnan yet to stake claim to form the next Maharashtra government. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was in Mumbai today, Eknath Shinde in Thane and Ajit Pawar in New Delhi.

Shinde last month announced that he would back the BJP's CM pick. However, over the past few days, he has shifted base to Thane citing health problems.

NCP chief Ajit Pawar will meet BJP leader Amit Shah in the national capital today. "Amit Shah is currently in Chandigarh. We may hold political discussions tonight. We will talk about what is happening," said NCP leader Sunil Tatkare.

Devendra Fadnavis is the frontrunner for the post. However, the opposition claims the BJP might introduce a new face as the chief minister of the state.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule has been overseeing preparations for the ceremony and visited the venue in south Mumbai on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the event.

A meeting to finalise the preparations was held at the state BJP office on Tuesday. It was attended by Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar, the party's leader in the Maharashtra legislative council Pravin Darekar, Prasad Lad and others.

The BJP has named Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani as central observers for the Wednesday morning meeting where the state legislature party leader will be elected.

What Shiv Sena said on Eknath Shinde's ‘stature’

Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar said on Monday that the Maharashtra assembly election was fought under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, and it is up to the BJP's central leadership to decide how to maintain his stature.

"Our leader has already proven who truly represents the Shiv Sena. Now it is up to Delhi (BJP central leadership) to decide how to maintain his stature. We will not interfere in that decision," Kesarkar said.

He also dismissed speculation of discord from the Shiv Sena's side.

"The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for December 5. But many baseless rumours are being circulated. Eknath Shinde, as the caretaker chief minister, has no role in these delays. The BJP's internal selection process is their matter. Shinde has already conveyed that he will accept any decision made by them," he added.

The CM post will likely go to the BJP; Shiv Sena and NCP might get deputy CM positions.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale, meanwhile, claimed today that the BJP top brass offered the post of the chief of the Mahayuti alliance to Eknath Shinde but he declined.

With inputs from PTI, ANI