Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis next CM, Eknath Shinde's son his deputy? Where things stand

The stage seems set for Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Devendra Fadnavis to take oath as Maharashtra chief minister on December 5, with his party leaders claiming that his name has been finalised for the top post, for which outgoing and Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde was also a contender. Maharashtra Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Eknath Shinde-X)

While the new government is yet to be sworn in, Fadnavis is likely to be elected as the legislature party leader in a meeting to be held either on December 2 or 3, more than a week after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), also known as the Mahayuti in Maharashtra, clinched a landslide victory in state polls.

The Mahayuti won 230 of the 288 assembly seats. The BJP led by winning 132 seats, while the Shiv Sena got 57 and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) bagged 41 seats.

The oath-taking ceremony of the Mahayuti government is scheduled for December 5 evening at Azad Maidan in Mumbai in the presence of PM Modi.

Maharashtra government formation | Key points