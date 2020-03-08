Election Commission looks at schools for enrolment of 17-yr-olds

india

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 04:36 IST

The Election Commission (EC) has proposed to open online registration facilities at schools and colleges for 17-year-olds to allow their “smooth transition” to the electoral rolls when they turn 18.

The commission is also looking at introducing four qualifying dates — 1 January, 1 April, 1 July and 1 October — for those who attain 18 years of age in a particular year.

The current system specifies only one qualifying date, 1 January, meaning those who turn 18 after 1 January in a particular year are not eligible to vote in elections that year.

“This has been done to generate awareness about elections and identify prospective voters. We want no voter to be left behind. It is the 17-year-olds who go on to become voters, so we want to target schools,” an EC spokesperson said.

The recommendations are among a slew of proposals that the Election Commission has come up with to “further improve electoral administration”. They are the outcome of discussions in the working groups that the election body formed in June 2019 following the Lok Sabha polls.

“We’ve put this in the public domain to invite responses on everything that the working groups have recommended, then the EC will take a call,” the ECspokespersonsaid.

The EC has also proposed to introduce a single form for all voter services, ranging from registration to change of address to deletion of names, among others.

“At present, citizens and electors use different forms for specific electoral service. Like, Form 6 for voter registration for the first time or in case of change in constituency, Form 7 for deletion of names or filing objections, Form 8 for shifting of residence within the constituency,” says an EC document listing the recommendations. “Multiple forms create confusion and affect efficiency in process. It is now proposed to have a unified and simplified form for all services.”

The poll body is also exploring the possibility of doorstep delivery of electoral services to people with disabilities and to senior citizens above 80 years of age.

The EC has also proposed online filing of nominations to prevent “long queues at the registration desks”.

Among other changes, the EC has proposed regulating print and social media 48 hours before an election just as it does electronic media. “Silence period of 48 hours allows voters to reflect on promises made and their choices,” the recommendation said.

The poll body is also looking at enforcing an expenditure cap on political parties for an election.