‘Ensure safety of Hindus’: India tells Bangladesh after arrest of ISKCON monk

India on Tuesday condemned the arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh.



In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said,"We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote."



“This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples,” the statement added. Bangladeshi Hindu leader and ISKCON member Krishna Das Prabhu. (X)

“It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das,” the MEA said.

“We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression,” the MEA statement added.

Bangladesh court orders jail for Hindu priest

A Bangladesh court on Tuesday ordered to jail Krishna Das, a leader of Hindu group Hindu group Sammilita Sanatani Jote, after rejecting his bail appeal.

“The court of Chattogram Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate Kazi Shariful Islam issued the order around 11:45 am on Tuesday,” a Bangladeshi news website Bdnews24 reported.

The followers of Krishna Das began to chant slogans in protest at the court premises as he was not granted bail, the news portal added.

Bangladesh police on Monday arrested Das from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka.

“Das was detained in line with a request from (regular police)," spokesman of the Police's Detective Branch Rezaul Karim said. However, the arrest was made without giving details of the charges.

Citing Sanatani Jagran Jote's key organiser, Gaurang Das Brahmachari, Bdnews24 news portal said on Monday that Das was supposed to go to Chattogram by air from Dhaka.

On October 30, a case was filed against 19 people, including Das, at Chattogram's Kotwali Police Station, accusing them of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag in Chattogram's New Market area during a rally of the Hindu community.