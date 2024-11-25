Krishna Das Prabhu, Hindu leader and ISKCON monk arrested in Bangladesh. Who is he?

Bangladesh police on Monday said that they arrested a Hindu leader who was leading protests advocating for the protection of the Hindu minority in the predominantly Muslim nation. Bangladeshi Hindu leader and ISKCON member Krishna Das Prabhu. (X)

He was arrested in Dhaka, according to senior police detective Rezaul Karim Mallik, AFP reported quoting a police official.

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, also known as Krishna Prabhu Das, had organised multiple rallies in Bangladesh to condemn what the protestors "describe as atrocities against fellow devotees."

Dhaka police spokesman Talebur Rahman confirmed the arrest but did not give details of the charges.

Who is Krishna Das Prabhu, Hindu leader detained in Bangladesh?

Krishna Das Prabhu, also known as Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, is a Hindu leader and revered figure in Bangladesh. He is also a member of the Bangladesh Sammilito Sanatan Jagaran Jote group.

Brahmachari had been associated with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). He was also the spokesperson of ISKCON.

As a member of ISKCON, Krishna Prabhu Das has been a vocal advocate for the rights and safety of Hindus in Bangladesh, often speaking out against targeted hate attacks and religious discrimination.

Krishna Das recently led a large rally demanding justice for Hindus facing targeted attacks and sought better protection from the Bangladeshi authorities for the minority community.

According to AFP, a case was filed against Brahmachari in October after he led a large rally in the city of Chittagong, where he was accused of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag.

His vocal stance and leadership have made him a prominent figure but also placed him in the crosshairs of political and social controversies.

Krishna Das Prabhu's detention comes amidst escalating religious tensions in Bangladesh, which has been marred by violence since the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Hindu minority, which has reportedly been the victim of targeted killings, makes up about 8% of the population.