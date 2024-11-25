After Sambhal, clashes in UP's Etah over ‘Waqf Board property’

Amid political tensions over the Sambhal clashes, violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Etah after a group of people opposed construction on a private plot claiming it to be Waqf property, officials said on Monday. Security personnel patrol the violence-hit area in Sambhal a day after clashes and stone-pelting incidents over the survey of the Jama mosque.(PTI)

The incident occurred on Sunday evening in Uttar Pradesh's Jalesar town and left several people injured, causing significant property damage, the officials further informed.

So far, two accused have been arrested and a case has been registered against 16 named suspects and around 150 unidentified others.

The incident comes just days after at least four people died and scores, including police personnel, were injured in Sambhal after a violent confrontation erupted over a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque.

Etah violence: What exactly happened

The clash took place when some individuals, allegedly led by an accused named Rafiq, attempted to halt construction activities on a plot of land situated near a Dargah.

The plot is owned by one Anil Kumar Upadhyay and others, according to police, but the mob claimed that the said property belonged to the Waqf board.

The group then allegedly demolished a boundary wall with hammers, damaged over a dozen vehicles, and engaged in stone pelting as well, the police said.

Upon receiving reports of the violence, SSP Shyam Narayan Singh and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajkumar Singh reached the site to assess the situation. A large police contingent, including PAC personnel, was deployed to restore peace.

"The disputed land -- bearing survey numbers 3181 to 3192' -- private ancestral property, as confirmed by revenue records and prior demarcation in the presence of dargah committee members," Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vipin Kumar Moral said.

Two accused arrested in Etah violence

The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday arrested Rafiq, the alleged mastermind, and sent him to judicial custody, according to officials.

"Two key accused, identified as Farmaan alias Bunty and Rafiq, son of Abdul Latif, have been arrested. We will not tolerate any breach of law and order," he said.

Names of 16 other accused have also been added in the FIR including Rafiq, under charges of rioting, criminal intimidation, and causing public disturbance.

"One of the accused tried to strangle a complainant, indicating a clear intent to harm," Raghav added.

Circle Officer (CO) Nitish Garg said those involved in stone pelting and vandalism are being identified through viral videos.

"Strict action will be taken against all culprits. The situation is under control, and peace has been restored," he said.

Meanwhile, tension prevails in the town of Uttar Pradesh but flag marches were held and if needed additional forces will be deployed, the officials added.