‘Yogi govt orchestrated Sambhal riots’: Akhilesh Yadav after SP MP, MLA's son named in FIR

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday once again hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government over the Sambhal violence. He alleged that the “riot” was the doing of the UP government.



The former chief minister also demanded that police as well as those from the administration be held responsible for the deaths of four people.

“ The Yogi Adityanath-led government indulged in malpractice in the bypolls, looted votes and engineered trouble in Sambhal to hide it,” Yadav said, according to PTI.

“Some people say that after watching 'The Sabarmati Report' movie, some BJP leaders thought that they also want to become a big leader and have gotten this done (in Sambhal)," he added.

Yadav's comments are in response to the UP Police filing seven FIRs in connection with the violence over a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque.

SP MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq and local SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood's son Sohail Iqbal have been named among the accused.

The SP chief defended Rehman, claiming that the MP wasn't present in Sambhal at the time of the violence. He questioned the motive behind Rehman being named in the FIR.

Three of the four killed in Sunday's violence were identified as Naeem, Bilal and Nauman, all aged about 25. A fourth person injured in the violence died while undergoing treatment on Monday.

The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders and barred the entry of outsiders into Sambhal till November 30. Internet services are suspended in Sambhal tehsil and the district administration has declared a holiday in all schools for Monday.

Tensions brewing for a week

Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 when the Jama Masjid was first surveyed on the court's orders following a petition claiming that a Harihar temple had stood at the site.

District officials said the survey could not be completed on Tuesday and was planned for Sunday to avoid interference with afternoon prayers.