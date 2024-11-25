Sambhal violence: Named in FIR for ‘instigating’ violence, SP MP alleges police conspiracy

Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq, who is named in the FIR for “instigating” the alleged stone pelting in Sambhal during mosque survey, claimed he was out of town during the incident and termed the case registered against him as “false”, news agency ANI reported. Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal Zia Ur Rehman Barq.(@barq_zia/X)

“Yesterday, I was not even present in the state, let alone Sambhal. I had gone to Bengaluru to attend the India Muslim Personal Law Board meeting, but a case was filed against me. It is a conspiracy of the police administration,” said the MP from Sambhal.

Barq also said the incident has tarnished the image of Uttar Pradesh and the entire country.

The SP MP also questioned whether people can pelt stones on the officials when they are completely unaware of their arrival to conduct the survey and accused the police of using weapons to kill “innocent” people.

“As a part of a conspiracy, they have used weapons, they have murdered our 5 innocent people, many others are injured, and a false case has been registered. I want a murder case to be registered against these officers, and they should be put behind bars,” Barq added.

Akhilesh Yadav blames officials

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav reiterated the MP's claim. “Our MP Zia ur Rahman was not even in Sambhal, and despite that, an FIR was lodged against him...This is a riot done by the government,” said the MP from Kannauj.

Yadav claimed that people pelted stones when the circle officer refused to explain the need for a second survey on November 24 and “abused” them instead.

“In return, from police constable to officer, everyone fired bullets from their official and private weapons. Video recording of which is available. Due to this, several people got injured. 5 innocent people died. The people who filed the petition along with the people of police and administration are responsible for spoiling the atmosphere of Sambhal,” Yadav added, calling for a case of murder to be registered against culpable officers.

(With ANI inputs)